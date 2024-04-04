How to get Electric Egg Incubator in Palworld

Palworld’s April 4 update introduced a bunch of features to the game, including new buildings, Raids, and items. When it comes to the former, one of the pivotal additions is the Electric Egg Incubator.

Recommended Videos

The building is vital for expanding your base in the late game. It makes breeding Pals much easier, as it automatically keeps the inside of the incubator at the correct temperature, so you don’t need to worry about it. However, it does require electricity, so you will have to assign a specific Pal to this work post.

How to create Electric Egg Incubator in Palworld

The Electric Egg Incubator can be acquired by crafting it in your Palworld base. But, beforehand, you need to develop Ancient Technology level 37, as it’s where the Electric Egg Incubator is unlockable. You also will need five Ancient Technology Points, so make sure to have a few at your disposal before you start.

Once you do all that, there’s nothing else left than crafting the construction itself. To do that, you need 50 Refined Ingots, 15 Circuit Boards, 10 Ancient Civilization Parts, and five Ancient Civilization Cores.

It’s unlocked later in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luckily, three out of four of these ingredients have been in Palworld since its launch, so you should have plenty of them if you reached endgame and cleared dungeons, which mostly provide Ancient Civilization Parts. But, the new element here is Ancient Civilization Core, which has also been added on April 4 update.

So far, unfortunately, we’ve yet to unlock Ancient Civilization Core. But, numerous players have reported it’s obtainable by defeating the new raid boss, by Bellanoir Libero. We’ll update this article accordingly once we do that ourselves.

For more from the April 4 Palworld update, learn how to acquire the Ancient Technical Manual.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more