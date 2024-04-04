How to get Ancient Technical Manual in Palworld

The grind to unlock every possible craft in Palworld gets easier with the Ancient Technical Manual.

Palworld‘s latest update, v0.2.0.6, beckons players back into action with a fresh Raid Boss, a cutting-edge teleportation device, and the enigmatic Ancient Technical Manual. This purple tome might slip under your radar, but keeping it in your sights promises to streamline your journey to the game’s advanced stages. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find and use the Ancient Technical Manual in Palworld.

How to find the Ancient Technical Manual in Palworld

Don’t sleep on Ancient Technical manuals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Ancient Technical Manuals inside chests hidden in Palworld‘s dungeons.

These dungeons spawn all over the map and you can discover them by entering a cave. They are time-limited and only available for five hours once they open, so if you find that one is closed, it could take up to three hours for it to respawn.

To increase your chances of getting Ancient Technical Manuals, explore the mid-to-late game dungeons near the desert and ice biomes.

What does the Ancient Technical Manual do in Palworld?

When you use an Ancient Technical Manual in Palworld, you get one Ancient Technology Point. With Ancient Technology Points, you can unlock Ancient crafting recipes, like the Egg Incubator and the Grappling Gun.

Before the Ancient Technical Manual came to the game in Palworld v0.2.0.6, the only way to get Ancient Technology Points was through defeating the tower or Alpha Pal bosses. With a total of five tower bosses and 42 Alpha Pal bosses, you could only get so many Ancient Technology Points before the farming became tedious.

Now, you can also get Ancient Technology points by accessing the inventory and selecting any Ancient Technical Manual you may have found during your playthrough.

