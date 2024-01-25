Category:
Palworld

All Alpha Pal boss locations in Palworld

Like a boss.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jan 25, 2024 06:19 pm
A player in Palworld drawing a bow against Anubis.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld presents plenty of challenges for you as you sprawl across Palpagos Island and fewer threats are harder than the Alpha Pal bosses—and we know the locations for all of them.

Recommended Videos

Alpha Pals in Palworld are significantly tougher versions of their usual counterparts but are well worth the effort as you can catch them and make them key members of your team—and some can only be found in Alpha form.

If you’re on the hunt for more additions to your Paldeck and want to catch or defeat all of the menacing Alpha Pal bosses in Palworld, we’ve got you covered.

All Alpha Pal boss locations

You can see details on every Alpha Pal boss in Palworld, including their level, Element, and coordinates on the map. We’ve split the Alpha Bosses up by the areas of the map you can find them in to make your search easier.

Forest Biome Alpha Boss locations

There are a total of 30 Alpha Bosses in the Forest Biome region in Palworld, including some of the lowest-level Alpha Bosses that are a great way of getting Ancient Technology Points early in your playthrough.

LevelAlpha BossCoordinates
11Chillet171, -416
11Gumoss-110, -628
11Sweepa-228, -595
15Penking113, -353
17Grintale359, -245
17Azurobe-23, -386
18Nitewing-273, -69
23Kingpaca47, -464
23Katress241, -335
23Felbat-408, -54
23Quivern-258, -129
23Bushi-119, -392
25Fenglope-256, -457
28Petallia-20, -226
29Beakon-346, -254
30Warsect160, -226
30Elphidran45, -285
30Broncherry Aqua-166, -447
31Relaxaurus Lux-204, -347
31Mossanda Lux442, -180
31Univolt-123, -538
31Elizabee20, -161
32Lunaris-150, -660
35Verdash286, 8
38Vaelet129, -52
38Mammorest176, -474
40Sibelyx251, 72
45Jormuntide-176, -272
47Anubis-134, -95

Desert Biome Alpha Boss locations

There are five Alpha Bosses to beat in Palworld’s Desert Biome, including a double battle against Legendary Pal duo Paladius and Necromus. You also need to ensure you have Heat Resistant Clothing during the day and Cold Resistant Clothing at night.

LevelAlpha BossCoordinates
44Menasting513, 100
45Suzaku403, 254
47Dinossom Lux349, 533
50Paladius443, 676
50Necromus443, 676

Snow Biome Alpha Boss locations

There are three Alpha Bosses in the Snow Biome in Palworld, where you also need to make sure you have Cold Resistant Clothing to fend off the freezing temperatures.

LevelAlpha BossCoordinates
46Ice Kingpaca-235, 474
49Lyleen Noct-163, 339
50Frostallion-354, 499

Volcano Biome Alpha Boss locations

There are three Alpha Bosses located in the Volcano Biome in Palworld, where you also need to ensure you have Heat Resistant Clothing to counter the scorching temperatures—and make sure you don’t fall in the lava.

LevelAlpha BossCoordinates
48Astegon-615, -426
49Blazamut-442, -559
50Jetragon-784, -319
related content
Read Article How to get more Storage in Palworld
Shadowbeak being pet in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get more Storage in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Digtoise in Palworld
digitoise in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Digtoise in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher in Palworld
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Palworld players’ biggest challenge isn’t dungeons or bosses, it’s keeping their base intact
A player flying on the back of a Nitewing looking at a base in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld players’ biggest challenge isn’t dungeons or bosses, it’s keeping their base intact
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get Innovative Technical Manual in Palworld
A screenshot of a player standing by a dungeon's exit portal in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Innovative Technical Manual in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get more Storage in Palworld
Shadowbeak being pet in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get more Storage in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Digtoise in Palworld
digitoise in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Digtoise in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher in Palworld
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Palworld players’ biggest challenge isn’t dungeons or bosses, it’s keeping their base intact
A player flying on the back of a Nitewing looking at a base in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld players’ biggest challenge isn’t dungeons or bosses, it’s keeping their base intact
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get Innovative Technical Manual in Palworld
A screenshot of a player standing by a dungeon's exit portal in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Innovative Technical Manual in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 25, 2024

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.