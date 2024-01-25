All Alpha Pal boss locations in Palworld

Palworld presents plenty of challenges for you as you sprawl across Palpagos Island and fewer threats are harder than the Alpha Pal bosses—and we know the locations for all of them.
Alpha Pals in Palworld are significantly tougher versions of their usual counterparts but are well worth the effort as you can catch them and make them key members of your team—and some can only be found in Alpha form.
If you’re on the hunt for more additions to your Paldeck and want to catch or defeat all of the menacing Alpha Pal bosses in Palworld, we’ve got you covered.
All Alpha Pal boss locations
You can see details on every Alpha Pal boss in Palworld, including their level, Element, and coordinates on the map. We’ve split the Alpha Bosses up by the areas of the map you can find them in to make your search easier.
Forest Biome Alpha Boss locations
There are a total of 30 Alpha Bosses in the Forest Biome region in Palworld, including some of the lowest-level Alpha Bosses that are a great way of getting Ancient Technology Points early in your playthrough.
|Level
|Alpha Boss
|Coordinates
|11
|Chillet
|171, -416
|11
|Gumoss
|-110, -628
|11
|Sweepa
|-228, -595
|15
|Penking
|113, -353
|17
|Grintale
|359, -245
|17
|Azurobe
|-23, -386
|18
|Nitewing
|-273, -69
|23
|Kingpaca
|47, -464
|23
|Katress
|241, -335
|23
|Felbat
|-408, -54
|23
|Quivern
|-258, -129
|23
|Bushi
|-119, -392
|25
|Fenglope
|-256, -457
|28
|Petallia
|-20, -226
|29
|Beakon
|-346, -254
|30
|Warsect
|160, -226
|30
|Elphidran
|45, -285
|30
|Broncherry Aqua
|-166, -447
|31
|Relaxaurus Lux
|-204, -347
|31
|Mossanda Lux
|442, -180
|31
|Univolt
|-123, -538
|31
|Elizabee
|20, -161
|32
|Lunaris
|-150, -660
|35
|Verdash
|286, 8
|38
|Vaelet
|129, -52
|38
|Mammorest
|176, -474
|40
|Sibelyx
|251, 72
|45
|Jormuntide
|-176, -272
|47
|Anubis
|-134, -95
Desert Biome Alpha Boss locations
There are five Alpha Bosses to beat in Palworld’s Desert Biome, including a double battle against Legendary Pal duo Paladius and Necromus. You also need to ensure you have Heat Resistant Clothing during the day and Cold Resistant Clothing at night.
|Level
|Alpha Boss
|Coordinates
|44
|Menasting
|513, 100
|45
|Suzaku
|403, 254
|47
|Dinossom Lux
|349, 533
|50
|Paladius
|443, 676
|50
|Necromus
|443, 676
Snow Biome Alpha Boss locations
There are three Alpha Bosses in the Snow Biome in Palworld, where you also need to make sure you have Cold Resistant Clothing to fend off the freezing temperatures.
|Level
|Alpha Boss
|Coordinates
|46
|Ice Kingpaca
|-235, 474
|49
|Lyleen Noct
|-163, 339
|50
|Frostallion
|-354, 499
Volcano Biome Alpha Boss locations
There are three Alpha Bosses located in the Volcano Biome in Palworld, where you also need to ensure you have Heat Resistant Clothing to counter the scorching temperatures—and make sure you don’t fall in the lava.