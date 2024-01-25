All Alpha Pal boss locations in Palworld

Palworld presents plenty of challenges for you as you sprawl across Palpagos Island and fewer threats are harder than the Alpha Pal bosses—and we know the locations for all of them.

Recommended Videos

Alpha Pals in Palworld are significantly tougher versions of their usual counterparts but are well worth the effort as you can catch them and make them key members of your team—and some can only be found in Alpha form.

If you’re on the hunt for more additions to your Paldeck and want to catch or defeat all of the menacing Alpha Pal bosses in Palworld, we’ve got you covered.

All Alpha Pal boss locations

You can see details on every Alpha Pal boss in Palworld, including their level, Element, and coordinates on the map. We’ve split the Alpha Bosses up by the areas of the map you can find them in to make your search easier.

Forest Biome Alpha Boss locations

Plenty to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 30 Alpha Bosses in the Forest Biome region in Palworld, including some of the lowest-level Alpha Bosses that are a great way of getting Ancient Technology Points early in your playthrough.

Level Alpha Boss Coordinates 11 Chillet 171, -416 11 Gumoss -110, -628 11 Sweepa -228, -595 15 Penking 113, -353 17 Grintale 359, -245 17 Azurobe -23, -386 18 Nitewing -273, -69 23 Kingpaca 47, -464 23 Katress 241, -335 23 Felbat -408, -54 23 Quivern -258, -129 23 Bushi -119, -392 25 Fenglope -256, -457 28 Petallia -20, -226 29 Beakon -346, -254 30 Warsect 160, -226 30 Elphidran 45, -285 30 Broncherry Aqua -166, -447 31 Relaxaurus Lux -204, -347 31 Mossanda Lux 442, -180 31 Univolt -123, -538 31 Elizabee 20, -161 32 Lunaris -150, -660 35 Verdash 286, 8 38 Vaelet 129, -52 38 Mammorest 176, -474 40 Sibelyx 251, 72 45 Jormuntide -176, -272 47 Anubis -134, -95

Desert Biome Alpha Boss locations

There are five Alpha Bosses to beat in Palworld’s Desert Biome, including a double battle against Legendary Pal duo Paladius and Necromus. You also need to ensure you have Heat Resistant Clothing during the day and Cold Resistant Clothing at night.

Sands of time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level Alpha Boss Coordinates 44 Menasting 513, 100 45 Suzaku 403, 254 47 Dinossom Lux 349, 533 50 Paladius 443, 676 50 Necromus 443, 676

Snow Biome Alpha Boss locations

Bring a blanket. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three Alpha Bosses in the Snow Biome in Palworld, where you also need to make sure you have Cold Resistant Clothing to fend off the freezing temperatures.

Level Alpha Boss Coordinates 46 Ice Kingpaca -235, 474 49 Lyleen Noct -163, 339 50 Frostallion -354, 499

Volcano Biome Alpha Boss locations

The floor is lava. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three Alpha Bosses located in the Volcano Biome in Palworld, where you also need to ensure you have Heat Resistant Clothing to counter the scorching temperatures—and make sure you don’t fall in the lava.