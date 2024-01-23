How to find and catch Frostallion in Palworld

There are four Legendary Pals in Palworld and each of them requires a specific strategy and preparation to catch. The case is no different with Frostallion.

Frostallion’s passive skill is Ice Steed. It allows you to ride the Pal as a flying mount, and also changes your attack type to Ice and enhances Ice attacks when the Pal is mounted. While it is extremely powerful and also makes traversing through the vast world of Palworld much simpler, don’t think it’s easy to obtain. You need to find and catch Frostallion first, and that on its own is a demanding task.

Frostallion type, work suitability, abilities, and more

Graceful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Frostallion is an Ice-type Pal in Palworld, one of the four Legendary ones in the game. Since it’s level 50 when you encounter it, it knows most of the Ice-type abilities, like Iceberg, Ice Missile, Icicle Cutter, Crystal Wing, Crystal Breath, Blizzard Spike, and a Neutral Air Cannon. When encountering Frostallion, you need to be wary as its tactics and approach might change a lot depending on your fight.

Once you catch Frostallion, it’s a perfect asset for your base if you need a Cooling Pal, since it has this at level four. But besides that, it doesn’t add much. Therefore, it’s best to have Frostallion in your party, especially due to the mentioned Ice Steed skill.

Where to find Frostallion in Palworld

Frostallion is located on the ice lake on the northwest end of the map, near the Land of the Absolute Zero teleport point. To be more precise, it can be found at the coordinates -357, 508.

Frostallion can be located on the northwest end of the map.Screenshot by Dot Esports

As Frostallion is located in the icy terrain, more specifically on a frozen lake, it’s best to bring Cold Resistant Clothing if you don’t want to freeze to death. Without such gear, your health bar can go down to zero before you even reach Frostallion. Once you make it to these coordinates, however, you surely won’t miss Frostallion as it’s quite huge.

How to catch Frostallion in Palworld

Most importantly, since Frostallion is an Icy Pal, it’s best to bring Fire Pals along with you since they’re super effective against Ice. Pals like Reptyro, Blazehowl, Suzaku, and Faleris will do wonders. In addition, don’t forget that Frostallion, like every other Legendary Pal in Palworld, is level 50, so you and your Pals must match that level as well if you want to have a shot at catching it.

It’s best to deploy your Fire Pals one after another and try having Frostallion focus on them while you nuke it with a Rocket Launcher from another direction. The best tactic here is to let your Fire Pals fight Frostallion on the lake itself while you’re standing on a nearby cliff shooting your rockets.

If Frostallion’s health goes low, recall your Pal and try minimizing the Legendary’s health bar with a Handgun or another rifle. Then, try catching it. For the best effect, we recommend going with Legendary Spheres as others had drastically low catch rates.

If you kill Frostallion by accident, don’t worry too much about it. The Legendary Pal will respawn after an hour or so, though you’ll once again have to go through his enormous health bar.

Once you’re done with Frostallion, you can try your luck at catching other Legendary Pals—Paladius, Necromus, and Jetragon.