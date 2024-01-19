Category:
Full Palworld map: All islands, Seals, Statues, and more

Here's the full map of Palworld with all relevant locations revealed and marked.
Bhernardo Viana
  and 
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 09:58 am
A screenshot of Palworld showing the player character flying over the map.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The map of Palworld is a vast archipelago, each island boasting its own environment capable of supporting a variety of Pals for you to catch. Similarly, each island features its own Great Eagle Statues, enabling fast travel, as well as Seals where mini-bosses are.

Palworld’s complete world map

An image showing the full Palworld map with all key locations marked.
Here’s every point of interest in Palworld’s map. Click to enlarge. Image by Dot Esports

We have explored the entire Palworld world map, as shown on the image above. We summarized it into four key biomes:

  1. Forest: Your adventure begins here, in the heart of the map. It’s a mosaic of smaller islands, sometimes featuring elements from the other biomes, serving as a teaser of what lies beyond.
  2. Volcano: Located to the southwest, this fiery realm is home to a variety of fire Pals. To endure the intense heat, you’ll need gear that’s resistant to high temperatures, alongside powerful Pals and advanced Pal Spheres for successful captures.
  3. Snow: Positioned at the northernmost point, this icy expanse is populated by water and ice Pals. Exploring this frostbitten landscape requires cold-resistant armor. Given the strength of opponents here, it’s typically one of the last areas you should venture into.
  4. Desert: Located to the northeast, this arid zone is a haven for ground and fire Pals. Similar to the Volcano biome, navigating the scorching sands demands heat-resistant gear. The Pals here are not to be underestimated, so ensure you’re well-equipped before embarking on this journey.

Across its expansive archipelago, Palworld features five Towers, each representing a major boss fight. The distribution of these Towers is as follows: two in the Forest biome, and one each in the Volcano, Snow, and Desert biomes. In addition to these primary battles, every region hosts at least three mini boss fights. These skirmishes can be against Alpha Pals or Pals located within Seals. Beating these encounters rewards you with the highly coveted Ancient Technology Points and Ancient Civilization Parts. These are essential for crafting key items, such as the Egg Incubator, which are essential for progressing in the game with strong gear.

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. I'm a Monopoly GO expert who still hates losing dice and GTA fan who loves absurd vehicles.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.