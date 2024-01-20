How to beat Rayne Syndicate Tower Boss: Best Pals for Zoe and Grizzbolt

Palworld has several bosses for players to defeat, with Zoe and Grizzbolt at the Rayne Syndicate Tower being the first ones you will encounter.

The final task of Palworld‘s brief tutorial tells you to challenge this boss but doesn’t provide too much guidance, and the jump in difficulty compared to the other tutorial tasks is surprisingly substantial—so don’t be surprised when you fall short if you don’t adequately prepare.

Since I made the mistake of going into this fight too early myself, you can learn from my failure and avoid a similar fate by following the tips and strategies below.

Best Pals for Zoe and Grizzbolt in Palworld

Dumud is great against Grizzbolt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Pals to face Zoe and Grizzbolt are Ground-Element Pals, which are super effective against Grizzbolt’s Electric Element. You can find Ground-Element Pals fairly easily in Palworld, but there are a few in particular that are worth grabbing.

Fuddler and Gumoss are early Pals with the Ground Element that you can catch easily, but they aren’t the strongest Pals, so you should instead focus on catching alternatives. For Zoe and Grizzbolt, turn your attention to Rushoar, Dumud, and Digtoise for your party.

You can easily find Rushoar in Palworld’s early areas, and it can be caught easily using a regular Pal Sphere, but you’ll need to do a bit more work to get Dumud and Digtoise. Fortunately, it’s not overly difficult, as both Pals spawn in abundance in the Twilight Dunes.

You’ll need both Heat Resistant Clothing and Cold Resistant Clothing to survive in the Twilight Dunes, which is scorching hot during the day and freezing at night. If you don’t have the right clothing, your health will quickly deteriorate.

If you don’t have enough Ground-Element Pals for a full party, consider bringing Ice Element Pals too, as these Pals have a chance to freeze Zoe and Grizzbolt in place when they attack. That said, be careful of Water/Ice Element-types like Pengullet, as Grizzbolt is super-effective against it. You can also use a Fire-Element Pal like Foxparks to inflict burning for sustained damage.

How to beat the Rayne Syndicate Tower in Palworld

Keep up the fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zoe and Grizzbolt have a mammoth amount of health, so you need to ensure you have ample ammunition and a full party of strong Pals to call upon. From there, you can start to get into a pattern.

I recommend the Three-Shot Bow against Zoe and Grizzbolt, as it’s a great way to get multiple critical hits at once without needing to get too close to the danger, but you can also use a Crossbow or guns, if you have them unlocked.

Watch out for Grizzbolt’s focused attack, which is telegraphed by a targeting scope. If it aims at your Pals, withdraw them until the attack ends so they don’t sustain huge damage. If Grizzbolt is aiming at you, break the line of sight by hiding behind one of the pillars.

Rotate your Pals regularly to give them a chance to heal, which happens passively while they aren’t active outside their Pal Sphere. You can also do this to reset any Pals in combat, as they sometimes get stuck behind objects.

Keep your distance from Grizzbolt to avoid its close-range attacks by diving out of the way and staying on the move. Aim for the head with your shots to get critical hits, and you should have Zoe and Grizzbolt defeated in no time.

If you are struggling, consider coming back to the fight later once you increase your Stamina and other Stats like Health, or when you have stronger Pals to call upon. You can retry the fight as many times as you want, and there’s no punishment if you fail.