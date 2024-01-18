Palworld type chart: All Palworld Elements and weaknesses

Palworld provides a familiar concept in the form of Elements, but it will take some practice to remember exactly what Element is effective against what.

Games in the same genre as Palworld usually come with a variety of types for the creatures you can catch, with each type having its own specific strengths. Pocketpair’s approach is no different—though there are some variations to other games.

This means even the most experienced player from the Pokémon franchise has a learning curve ahead of them as, although some of the Elements have familiar names, the strengths and weaknesses are not that vast.

You can find everything you need to know about Elements in Palworld here.

Palworld type chart

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are nine Element types in Palworld, all of which have particular strengths and weaknesses except Neutral, which is not strong against any Element. Fire is the only Element that is strong against two different Element types.

Some Pals have more than one Element, like Pengullet being Water/Ice, which neutralizes the Fire weakness. When it comes to guns, bullets work the same on any type.

Element Strong Against Weak to Fire Grass, Ice Water Grass Ground Fire Ground Electric Grass Electric Water Ground Water Fire Electric Ice Dragon Fire Dragon Dark Ice Dark Neutral Dragon Neutral N/A Dark

The general rule of thumb is that each Element in Palworld has one Element it is strong against and one it is weak to, excluding the Fire and Neutral type.

Pocketpair will introduce more Pals in the future as Palworld progresses through early access, so it may be that additional types are coming to the game—which will expand the strengths and weaknesses chart, so we’ll update this article if necessary.