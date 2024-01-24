The big daddies of the Palworld universe, Legendary Pals, can be gamechangers for any player. But that’s only if you can manage to find and capture them. Doing that won’t be a walk in the park, but thankfully you’ve got us to help.

Recommended Videos

How do you catch Legendary Pals in Palworld?

Legendary Pals become available for capture in Palworld following encounters in the wild. These formidable beings emerge as Level 50 Alpha Field Bosses, boasting unmatched strength compared to their counterparts.

In each location, three specimens of the same Legendary Pal species exist, allowing you to either defeat or capture up to three at once. Moreover, these Legendary Pals make a return to the same location the next day after being taken care of. This ensures that you can engage with Legendary Pals once every in-game day.

All Legendary Pals in Palworld and where to find them

Jetragon

You don’t wanna mess with him unless he’s on your side. Image via palworld.wiki.gg

Jetragon, a medium-sized Legendary Dragon Pal, showcases a predominantly light blue body with distinct black segments on the head, wings, and thighs. Notably, orange bands adorn both top head fins and each arm, while the thighs feature a central orange dot. The wings are adorned with four orange spikes, and the pink energy sections of Jetragon’s wings connect to these spikes.

Discover the awe-inspiring Jetragon, the Legendary Celestial beast, within the volcanic region of the western map. This remarkable Dragon Element Legendary Pal awaits your presence just north of the Beach of Everlasting Summer teleport point, precisely at the coordinates -789, -321, the fiery realm in which you can unveil the mystery of this Legendary Pal.

Frostallion

So majestic. Image via palworld.wiki.gg

This Legendary Pal is based on a pegasus and possesses the Ice element. Frostallion has jagged, sharp segments of ice protruding from its hooves as well as acting as a centerpiece on its head. It is predominantly white in color, having accents of light blue along with gray fur that flows from its head and as its tail. It shows off deep red eyes that contrast starkly with the rest of its body.

Seek out Frostallion, the Legendary Steed of Ice, in the snowy expanse of the northwest map. This Ice Element Legendary Pal awaits discovery just east of the Land of Absolute Zero teleport point, precisely at the coordinates -357, 508—simply explore the wintry domain and uncover the majestic presence of Frostallion.

Paladius

The honorable one. Image via palworld.wiki.gg

Paladius, an azure-armored centaur-like Legendary Pal, exhibits a visible body in shades of gray and blue, adorned with white stripes and a vanilla blonde tail. Distinguished from Necromus by its ornate armor, Paladius’s attire features intricate gold engravings and edging throughout, notably embellished around the torso and all other armor sections. Carrying a shield with gold edging and embossing in its right hand, Paladius wields a typical jousting lance in its left hand, featuring a gold-rimmed base and a crystal lance component in a captivating shade of blue.

Embark on the quest to find Paladius, the Holy Knight of Legend, in the desert expanse of the northeast map. Paired with Necromus, this Neutral Element Legendary Pal awaits your discovery northwest of the Deep Sand Dunes teleport point, precisely at the coordinates 446, 681—explore the arid landscapes and unveil the overwhelming presence of Paladius.

Necromus

Something sinister about this one. Image via palworld.wiki.gg

Necromus, a black-armored centaur-like Legendary Pal, boasts a visible body in deep black with a striking purple tail. Its distinctive armor features red engravings, notably adorned around the torso and atop the helmet, adorned with a cascading red plume. Sections of purple embellish the armor along the lower legs and hooves, complemented by two lances held in its hands, which themselves are crafted from a mesmerizing red crystal.

Necromus, the formidable Dark Knight of Legend, is situated in the desert region of the map’s northeast, accompanied by Paladius. This Dark Element Legendary Pal awaits discovery northwest of the Deep Sand Dunes teleport point, precisely at coordinates 446, 681—venture forth to witness the dark allure of Necromus.

What makes Legendary Pals special?

Legendary Pals stand out from other Pals thanks to their inherent Legend Passive Skill, a unique feature that grants them a substantial boost in attributes. This distinctive Passive Skill bestows a 20 percent increase in Attack, a 20 percent boost in Defense, and a 15 percent boost in Movement Speed upon Legendary Pals.

Furthermore, each Legendary Pal possesses a signature Passive Skill tailored to their Element. This skill amplifies the damage output of Active Skills that align with the Pal’s Element. The combination of Legend and signature skills makes Legendary Pals formidable additions to your Pal team in the vast world of Palworld.