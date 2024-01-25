How to breed Frostallion Noct in Palworld

The legendary horse Frostallion in Palworld has a special night version, Frostallion Noct. But you first need to catch a regular Frostallion in the snow to get this dark version. After that, there are a few more steps to breed Frostallion Noct. Here’s how.

Recommended Videos

How to get a Frostallion Noct egg in Palworld

Frostallion Noct looks incredible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To breed a Frostallion Noct, you first need to pair a Frostallion with a Helzephyr. The key is they must be of opposite genders, though it doesn’t matter which one is male or female. This pairing will produce a Huge Dark Egg, and you’re guaranteed to find a Frostallion Noct inside once it hatches. Remember, for any Pal breeding in Palworld, place the Pals together in a Breeding Farm and provide a Cake; otherwise, they won’t have any offspring. Wait until the Egg meter shown inside the Breeding Farm is full, and you’ll get the egg.

After obtaining the Frostallion Noct egg, use an Incubator to hatch it. Since it’s a Huge Egg, the hatching time varies based on your world settings—it’s instant in Casual mode but takes 72 hours in Hard mode. In worlds with custom settings, this duration can extend to as long as 240 hours, depending on the preferences set by the world’s creator.

The Frostallion Noct, much like the regular Frostallion, serves as a flying mount in Palworld. You can access its Saddle in your character’s Technology Tree once you reach level 48. Crafting the Saddle requires 120 pieces of Leather, 240 Refined Ingots, 60 Venom Glands, and 90 Paldium Fragments.

Can you catch a wild Frostallion Noct in Palworld?

No. It’s currently impossible to catch Frostallion Noct as it’s a breeding-exclusive Pal.

Frostallion Noct stats