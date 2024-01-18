Best Palworld world settings

Palworld’s world settings offer a customizable experience, allowing you to shape your game beyond the standard Casual, Normal, and Hard presets. You can fine-tune aspects like damage and item gathering both before and after creating your world. Here are my suggestions to match the gaming experience you’re looking for:

Super Sandbox Difficulty: Custom

Day Time Speed: 1

Night Time Speed: 1

EXP Rate: 20

Pal Capture Rate: 2

Pal Appearance Rate: 1

Damage from Pals multiplier: 0.1

Damage to Pals multiplier: 5

Pal Hunger Depletion Rate: 0.1

Pal Stamina Reduction Rate: 0.1

Pal Auto HP Regeneration Rate: 5

Pal Sleep Health Regeneration Rate (Health Regeneration Rate in Palbox): 5

Damage from Player multiplier: 5

Damage to Player multiplier: 0.1

Player Hunger Depletion Rate: 0.1

Player Stamina Reduction Rate: 0.1

Player auto HP regeneration rate: 5

Player Sleep HP Regeneration Rate: 5

Damage to Structure Multiplier: 1

Structure deterioration rate: 0

Maximum number of dropped items in a world: 3,000

Gatherable Items Multiplier: 3

Gatherable Objects HP Multiplier: 3

Gatherable objects respawn interval: 0.5

Dropped Items Multiplier: 3

(h) to incubate Massive Egg. Note: Other eggs also require time to incubate.: 0

Enable Raid Events: OFF

Death penalty: No Drops

Max number of guilds: 20

Adjusting these settings transforms Palworld into a more laid-back, sandbox-style adventure. With them, you become incredibly resilient, starting off with absurd power. Just a couple of encounters, like defeating two Chikpi, can rocket you to level five, granting you 26 Technology Points.

Stamina becomes virtually infinite, and even the mightiest Pals and Bosses seem less intimidating. With this setup, the focus shifts from survival to enjoying the creative aspects of the game, like perfecting automation processes and designing an impressive base.

Less survival, more action Day Time Speed: 1

Night Time Speed: 1

EXP Rate: 1

Pal Capture Rate: 0.8

Pal Appearance Rate: 1.5

Damage from Pals multiplier: 2

Damage to Pals multiplier: 0.8

Pal Hunger Depletion Rate: 0.1

Pal Stamina Reduction Rate: 0.1

Pal Auto HP Regeneration Rate: 1

Pal Sleep Health Regeneration Rate (Health Regeneration Rate in Palbox): 1

Damage from Player multiplier: 0.8

Damage to Player multiplier: 1.2

Player Hunger Depletion Rate: 0.1

Player Stamina Reduction Rate: 0.1

Player auto HP regeneration rate: 1

Player Sleep HP Regeneration Rate: 1

Damage to Structure Multiplier: 1

Structure deterioration rate: 0

Maximum number of dropped items in a world: 3,000

Gatherable Items Multiplier: 3

Gatherable Objects HP Multiplier: 3

Gatherable objects respawn interval: 0.5

Dropped Items Multiplier: 3

(h) to incubate Massive Egg. Note: Other eggs also require time to incubate.: 0

Enable Raid Events: No Drops

Death penalty: ON

Max number of guilds: 20 By adjusting these settings, you essentially streamline the survival elements of Palworld. Both you and your Pals experience hunger less frequently, and Stamina concerns practically vanish. To balance this ease, you can amp up the challenge in combat by reducing the damage you and your Pals inflict and increasing the damage you receive from enemies. If you’re feeling particularly bold, pushing these adjustments even further can even transform your Palworld experience into something akin to a Soulslike game, adding an extra layer of difficulty and intensity to the battles. Less action, more survival Difficulty: Custom

Day Time Speed: 1

Night Time Speed: 1

EXP Rate: 2

Pal Capture Rate: 2

Pal Appearance Rate: 1

Damage from Pals multiplier: 0.8

Damage to Pals multiplier: 1.5

Pal Hunger Depletion Rate: 1.5

Pal Stamina Reduction Rate: 1.5

Pal Auto HP Regeneration Rate: 1

Pal Sleep Health Regeneration Rate (Health Regeneration Rate in Palbox): 1

Damage from Player multiplier: 1.5

Damage to Player multiplier: 0.8

Player Hunger Depletion Rate: 1.5

Player Stamina Reduction Rate: 1.5

Player auto HP regeneration rate: 1

Player Sleep HP Regeneration Rate: 1

Damage to Structure Multiplier: 1

Structure deterioration rate: 1.5

Maximum number of dropped items in a world: 3,000

Gatherable Items Multiplier: 0.5

Gatherable Objects HP Multiplier: 0.5

Gatherable objects respawn interval: 1.5

Dropped Items Multiplier: 0.5

(h) to incubate Massive Egg. Note: Other eggs also require time to incubate: 72

Enable Raid Events: ON

Death penalty: Drop all items

Max number of guilds: 20 Opting for these settings will add a layer of complexity to survival in Palworld. Hunger sets in quicker and managing Stamina becomes a constant concern, potentially leading you to allocate more points to this stat than you initially planned. To compensate, you can tweak the damage settings to gain an edge over Pals, ensuring you and your Pals are tougher and more resilient in confrontations. With these adjustments, your gameplay will likely lean more toward resource gathering and base building, with less emphasis on combat.

Literally stupid impossible Day Time Speed: 1

Night Time Speed: 1

EXP Rate: 0.1

Pal Capture Rate: 0.5

Pal Appearance Rate *Note: Affects game performance: 1

Damage from Pals multiplier: 0.1

Damage to Pals multiplier: 5

Pal Hunger Depletion Rate: 5

Pal Stamina Reduction Rate: 5

Pal Auto HP Regeneration Rate: 0.1

Pal Sleep Health Regeneration Rate (Health Regeneration Rate in Palbox): 0.1

Damage from Player multiplier: 0.1

Damage to Player multiplier: 5

Player Hunger Depletion Rate: 5

Player Stamina Reduction Rate: 5

Player auto HP regeneration rate: 0.1

Player Sleep HP Regeneration Rate: 0.1

Damage to Structure Multiplier: 0.5

Structure deterioration rate: 10

Maximum number of dropped items in a world: 3,000

Gatherable Items Multiplier: 0.5

Gatherable Objects HP Multiplier: 0.5

Gatherable objects respawn interval: 3

Dropped Items Multiplier: 0.5

(h) to incubate Massive Egg. Note: Other eggs also require time to incubate.: 240

Enable Raid Events: OFF

Death penalty: ON

Max number of guilds: 20

Why would you do this to yourself? Why not get punched in the face and the stomach at the same time by a professional boxer? These settings welcome you to the world where being sneezed on by a Pal means instant game over, your punches tickle more than they terrorize, and your stamina drains quicker than your kitchen sink. And for the grand finale, you can starve faster than it takes for your coffee to cool down. Happy gaming!

You’ll probably take several minutes to just get started and capture your first Pal, which I’m sure will turn this into the worst experience you can have in Palworld. Since the world is big and people are so unique, you might be a peculiar individual who wants to try this one out. Here are the settings to make Palworld a quick and brutal experience.

My favorite approach: Variable settings

What really draws me to Palworld is the flexibility to tweak the world settings to suit my playstyle. The game lets you modify settings before entering the world after it’s already created, so I generally keep everything around Normal, except for Hunger and Stamina depletion, which I set to the lowest. I’m not a fan of these mechanics; I feel they ruin the fun fighting and capturing parts of the game.

For tougher challenges, like a boss fight that’s too intense to tackle solo, I temporarily crank up my player damage to get through it, then dial it back down. Some might see it as cheating, but for me, it’s all about fun. The same goes for farming specific items like Leather—I temporarily increase wild Pal spawns and drops to speed things up, then revert to the usual settings.

I don’t always resort to these adjustments, but I love having the option. Whether I’m in the mood for a relaxed play session or up for a bit of a challenge, I tweak Palworld’s settings to fit how I want to experience the game that day.