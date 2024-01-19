How to make and join Guilds in Palworld

In Palworld, you can create Guilds to allow you to share your bases with friends, but knowing how to set one up (or join one) isn’t explained very clearly.

Fortunately, creating and joining Guilds in Palworld is straightforward. Here’s how to do it.

How to create and join a Guild in Palworld

Guilds in Palworld work a little differently than in other games, at least right now. Players can have one Guild, which they can’t currently name or customize, that they can ask other players to join. Guilds have a player cap of 20, so you can ask up to 19 others to join you.

Can I join please? Will you accept the request?

Here’s how to ask players to join your Guild

Make sure the person you want to trade with is in your multiplayer world or you’re in theirs. Find each other in-game. The person who wants to join the other person’s Guild needs to hover their cursor (or position their camera) to be on the player who’s Guild they want to join. They should get the Join Guild option. To join, press and hold X on controller or the equivalent on keyboard. The Guild host will then get a pop-up saying the other person wishes to join, if you’re happy for them to do so then accept.

There you have it. Unfortunately for players, in the Guild menu you will only see the number of players in your “Unnamed Guild”—not their names. There doesn’t seem to be a way to kick Guild members at present, bar leaving the world, but Guild members can choose to leave via the Guild menu.

What are the benefits of a Guild in Palworld?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players in a Guild are able to access each other’s bases and make use of the builds, such as workbenches and beds. Me and my friend were also able to use the Palbox to trade Pals.

At present, however, it doesn’t seem there are other benefits to being part of a Guild, though this could change with Palworld‘s full release. You don’t share experience, resources, or Pals, so it’s only worth creating a Guild with players you simply want to help out or hang out with.

Are you sure?

When you leave a Guild, you no longer get access to Guild members’ bases, but it does then allow you to join a different Guild. From what we’ve seen so far, players can only join one Guild per world. We’ll update this article as we learn more about Palworld‘s Guilds.