How to trade Pals with other players in Palworld

Pass your Pals around.
Vic Hood
Vic Hood
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 08:25 am
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Image via Pocketpair

Much like Pokémon, Palworld lets you trade your captured Pals with other players, but it’s not immediately clear how to do this. Rest assured, you can easily trade your Pals in Palworld. In fact, there’s more than one way to do it. Read on to find out how.

How to trade Pals in Palworld

There are two methods to trade Pals in Palworld. The first is by dropping a Pal from your Party, and the second is by adding a Pal to your base’s Palbox. Here’s how to do both.

How to trade Pals easily in Palworld

The first method of trading Pals in Palworld is the simplest, as it allows you to trade Pals with anyone in your world. Here’s what to do:

  1. Make sure the person you want to trade with is in your multiplayer world or you’re in theirs.
  2. Find each other in-game and make sure you’re near one another.
  3. Ensure you have the Pal you want to trade in your party.
  4. Press the Menu button on your Xbox controller and then navigate to Party, or press P on your keyboard if you’re playing on PC.
  5. Select the Pal you want to trade.
  6. Press the Right Stick on an Xbox controller or R on PC on the selected Pal to drop them.
  7. You’ll get a pop-up warning explaining that other Guild members will be able to pick up your Pal. Accept this.
  8. Your Pal will drop on the floor in a Pal Sphere.
  9. Have the player you’re trading with pick up the Pal Sphere, and the Pal will be theirs.

It’s important to have some privacy when using this method, especially if you’re in a game with more players, as anyone could swoop in and steal your Pal.

How to trade Pals using the Palbox in Palworld

If you would rather not risk someone else swooping in on your trade with a friend, then trading via the Palbox is a much better option. This method requires you to be in a Guild with the player you want to trade with. Here’s how to do it:

  1. Make sure the person you want to trade with is in your multiplayer world or you’re in theirs.
  2. Join or invite the player you want to trade with to a Guild.
  3. Ensure you have a Palbox built, then meet the player you’re trading with at the box.
  4. Make sure you have the Pal you want to trade in your party.
  5. Interact with the Palbox by holding X on a controller or F on a keyboard to access the Palbox Management screen.
  6. Select the Pal you want to trade from your party and hold A or left-click the mouse to drag them to the Pal at the base section.
  7. Exit the Palbox, then have your friend interact with the Palbox in the same way, but this time they must move the Pal out of the base section and into their party.

Your friend will now be the new owner of your Pal. Do keep in mind this method only works with players in the same Guild as you, as they’re the only ones who can interact with your base builds.

Author

Vic Hood
Vic is Gaming Editor at Dot Esports. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer, TechRadar, and more to the Dot Esports table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter (@hood_vic) for more.