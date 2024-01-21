Fenglope Boss Fight Location in Palworld

There are a lot of dungeons and bosses around the world of Palworld, but none are more confusing than when you come across the Fenglope boss fight.

Not because the boss fight is hard or anything, but because it just doesn’t appear to be there when you go towards it. It feels like a glitch or a bug, but it’s neither of those things.

Instead, the Fenglope is just well hidden under the map. So let’s point you in the right direction so you can go about clearing the map of its many other bosses.

How to find Fenglope Alpha Boss in Palworld

Fenglope Menace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the Fenglope appears on the map, actually going there will take you instead to a Syndicate camp that’ll just shoot at you. It can be confusing at first, but that’s because the Alpha Pal Boss is hiding underground.

You can run around the area for a while trying to find the place you need to go, but it is pretty well hidden. It took me a solid 20 minutes until I finally figured it out myself, and then I felt like a fool for not figuring it out in the first place.

So for now, you just need to know where to find the entrance.

Located just north of the circle on the map is a waterfall that runs down a long stream throughout the middle of the map. Inside the waterfall is a hidden mineshaft entrance, which, when you run to the end of it, you will come across the Alpha Fenglope on the other side.

The creature is level 25, so be sure to stock up on suitable weapons and higher-tier Pal Spheres if you plan to try and capture it. It is arguably the best Pal Mount in the game due to its speed and double jump ability, and it will make traveling a breeze.