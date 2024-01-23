Fastest ground mounts in Palworld and how to get them

Exploring Palworld on a flying mount is thrilling, but sometimes, a ground mount is the way to go. They’re handy for battling other Pals or picking up items along the way. Still, speed is key, so choosing a fast Pal from this list will ensure you don’t waste time.

Recommended Videos

Palworld’s ground mounts ranked by speed

I personally tested the speed of each mount listed below, timing how fast they ran in a straight line for a few meters. Below are my results, ranking the fastest ground mounts in Palworld in descending order and highlighting where you can find them.

Pyrin/Pyrin Noct: Fastest ground mount Rayhound Fenglope Univolt: Best early-game ground mount Direhowl Elkydeer Reindrix Melpaca: Starter ground mount

Pyrin/Pyrin Noct (-560, -245)

Pyrin Noct is extremely fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pyrin Noct edges out Pyrin in speed just by a bit. You’ll find them both on Mount Obsidian, way out west, but the Noct version only shows up at night. While it’s not the most uncommon mount out there, it’s still faster than many late-game mounts, like Fenglope, and it’s on par with Frostallion’s speed. As you approach endgame, definitely consider catching a Pyrin. It’s a solid choice for zipping around Palworld.

Rayhound (353, 348)

Rayhound is the fastest dog in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Late in the game, head far northeast to the Desert to catch Rayhound, another speedy mount, just a tad slower than Pyrin. If you were a fan of Direhowl’s swift pace in the early stages, Rayhound is the perfect upgrade. It not only matches that speed but also offers a similar aesthetic, making it a top choice for a mount as you progress.

Fenglope (-478, -741)

Fenglope will make you feel at the speed of light. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Fenglope might not top the speed charts among ground mounts, but it sure gives off that vibe. With a galloping animation that makes it seem like it’s floating, it really feels like you’re riding a lightning bolt. However, it’s still not as fast as Rayhound or Pyrin. Plus, it’s a bit of a rare find and tough to catch south of Mount Obsidian. Fenglope is more about the thrill of the ride than raw speed, making it a choice for those who love the sensation of swift movement, even if it’s not the fastest option available.

Other fast ground mount locations

Univolt (-213, -203)

Direhowl (-67, -425)

Elkydeer (181, -389)

Reindrix (-138, -133)

Melpaca (144, -466)

If you’d rather fly fast, check the fastest flying mounts in Palworld.