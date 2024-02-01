Category:
Palworld

How to breed Frostallion in Palworld

A legendary steed.
Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 03:11 pm
Frostallion in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

As one of the rare Legendary creatures in Palworld, Frostallion is a highly sought-after Pal that can be found in the wild and bred for your growing collection.

When you’ve finally captured Frostallion, it will be the jewel of your team as you traverse the grand lands of Palpagos Islands. It can only be found in one location in the snowy tundra of the northwest side of the map, and is one of the toughest Alpha Pals to capture at level 50. You’ll need to bring Cold Resistant Armor, hefty weaponry, and powerhouse Fire-type Pals to ensure your success.

If you aren’t trying to constantly battle Frostallion to capture it, there’s only one surefire way to breed this powerful Pal in the comforts of your own base.

How to breed a Frostallion egg in Palworld

A map showing where the Pal, Frostallion is in Palworld
Brave the cold for a chance at greatness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike normal Pals found in abundance in the wild, Legendary creatures cannot be created by pairing up two random creatures together. As a result, a Frostallion egg can only be bred by pairing two Frostallions together. This means you’ll need to capture this juggernaut twice, before you can avoid the fight entirely by having your two captured Frostallions consort at your Breeding Pen.

Once you’ve bred another Frostallion, you can also use them to create rare fusion Pals such as Frostallion Noct, which can be created by breeding Frostallion with a normal Helzephyr. They can also be bred with other Pals to create high-tier Pals like Suzaku, Azurobe, and Jormuntide. I would, however, stick to creating more Frostallions since they are much harder to come across and capture than the other Pals.

Once you’ve procured a Frostallion egg, don’t forget to incubate the egg at your base. You can also increase the speed at which an egg hatches by adjusting the incubator’s surrounding temperatures, whether that’s sending the necessary Pal to work or moving into a different region.

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.