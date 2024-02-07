Best Suzaku breeding combinations in Palworld

Suzaku is a pretty tricky Pal to unlock in Palworld since it can only be found in one very specific region of the map. Once you do manage to recruit one, you gain the means to try out some great Suzaku breeding combinations.

This Pal is a decent flying mount and has some strong Kindling abilities, but beyond this, it’s not really that useful. Luckily, using the best Suzaku breeding combinations makes this Pal a whole lot more important in Palworld.

Best Pals to breed Suzaku with in Palworld

It's a pretty cool-looking flying mount.

Once you’ve managed to find and catch a Suzaku or used other Pals to breed a Suzaku, there are many great breeding combinations you can try out. Suzaku is pretty versatile and able to help you unlock many rare Pals, a lot more than most others can, so here are all of the best Suzaku breeding combinations you can use.

Parent one Parent two Offspring Suzaku Surfent Jormuntide Suzaku Jormuntide Suzaku Aqua Suzaku Gobfin Anubis Suzaku Chikipi Petallia Suzaku Bushi Warsect Suzaku Pengullet Katress Suzaku Penking Relaxaurus Suzaku Anubis Jormuntide Suzaku Elizabee Helzephyr Suzaku Grintale Relaxaurus Suzaku Cawgnito Anubis Suzaku Jolthog Blazehowl Suzaku Melpaca Kingpaca Suzaku Kingpaca Menasting Suzaku Gumoss Bushi Suzaku Rooby Incineram

Breeding can seem like a complex process if you haven’t done it a few times, but once you get the steps down, it becomes quite easy. Here’s what you need to do to use Suzaku’s best breeding combinations in Palworld.

Reach level 19 of the Technology Tree so you can unlock the Breeding Farm. Breeding isn’t possible until you unlock this farm, which costs two Technology Points and can be built anywhere around your base with 50 Fiber, 20 Stone, and 100 Wood.

Cook a Cake and place it inside of the box near the front right side of the Breeding Farm. To make a Cake, you need a Cooking Pot or any other better form of cooking appliance like the Electric Kitchen. The Cooking Pot can be unlocked at level 17 of the Technology Tree and a Cake can be made using five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey.

and place it inside of the box near the front right side of the Breeding Farm. Choose two Pals from the previous list to assign to the Breeding Farm. Any pairing from the list will do, but you need to make sure one Pal is female and the other is male for breeding to begin.

from the previous list to assign to the Breeding Farm.

The Breeding Farm will let you know when the process has begun.

After following all of these steps, breeding between the two chosen Pals using one of the best Suzaku breeding combinations will officially begin. If you’re unsure whether it’s working, approach the Breeding Pen and look for the “Breeding…” marker. As long as you see it, you’re officially on your way to unlocking a new Pal for your Paldeck.