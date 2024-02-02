There are so many Pals to catch and befriend in Palworld that it’s really easy to miss some. Gumoss is a Pal you can find very early on, but there’s a chance you might have missed this one.

On your journey to fully completing your Paldeck, you’re going to need to know how to find and catch Gumoss in Palworld.

Gumoss type, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and more

Most Pals stick to just one Element type, but Gumoss is one of the rarer creatures that actually has two Elements for you to work with, which makes it a decent ally that works well in a variety of situations. Here’s everything you need to know about Gumoss, including its Element, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and more.

Element: Grass and Ground

Grass and Ground Partner Skill: Logging Assistance “While in team, improves efficiency of cutting trees.”

Logging Assistance Work Suitability: Planting level one

Planting level one Potential Drops: Berry Seeds and Gumoss Leaf

Berry Seeds and Gumoss Leaf Hunger: 1/10

1/10 Bio: “A strange Pal with a body resembling tree sap. It gradually loses strength if it has nothing to cover its body with, eventually rotting away.”

It’s a little plant creature. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find Gumoss in Palworld

Gumoss can be found pretty abundantly all around the Palpagos Islands, but the easiest spot to search is the grassy hills near where you first spawn into Palworld, which is by the Plateau of Beginnings Fast Travel Point. Throughout the hills between here and the Grassy Behemoth Hills Fast Travel Point, I regularly find Gumoss jumping around in abundance.

Some other areas you can visit to find this Pal are the island to the northeast of the starting area, which is Marsh Island, and the island to the northwest of the starting area, which is the Forgotten Island. This Pal is extremely common in all of the areas you can visit to find it, so you’ll have no problem catching quite a few to add to your roster.

It’s one of the easiest Pals to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to catch Gumoss in Palworld

There are lots of Gumoss around the starting area and all of them are at a very low level, which means you should have no problem catching one using a basic Pal Sphere. Gumoss was one of the very first Pals I caught and added to my Paldeck since it’s a super easy one to recruit.

Even the toughest Gumoss I’ve come across have still been easily catchable with just a basic Pal Sphere, so you definitely want to save all of your better ones for Pals that are a lot tougher to catch, like Beakon or Blazehowl.