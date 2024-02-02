Category:
How to find and catch Blazehowl in Palworld

I want a fire lion.
Published: Feb 2, 2024 05:35 am
Players flying around on their Pals
Image via Pocket Pair

Blazehowl is one of the best Pals you can get in Palworld because it’s an amazing Fire-type Pal for Kindling, and you also need it to breed Blazehowl Noct.

This Pal is also a great choice for a riding mount and when fighting Grass-type creatures. Blazehowl is versatile, so you should get your hands on it as soon as possible. You might also be on the hunt for Blazehowl to get the Noct version, which is classified as a Dark-type Pal, so here’s how to find and catch Blazehowl in Palworld.

Blazehowl stats in Palworld

Blazehowl's Paldeck page in Palworld.
The Lion King. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blazehowl is a Fire-type Pal that’s great for Kindling and Lumbering. You can also ride it and use it to breed Blazehowl Noct.

Element TypeFire
Potential DropsFlame Organ
Work SuitabilityKindling level three and Lumbering level two
Partner SkillHellflame Lion – Can be ridden. While fighting together, Grass Pals drop more items when defeated.
Food LevelSeven out of 10
DescriptionWhile it prefers raw meat, it always ends up eating well-done meat. This is due to its blistering claws, which it uses as its weapon—it simply doesn’t realize its prey gets burned to a crisp.

Blazehowl’s location in Palworld

Map in Palworld showing the exact location of Blazehowl
Blazehowl is in the volcano biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Blazehowl on the southwest island during the day and night. Blazehowl is roaming the western parts of this island.

This is a volcano biome, and to survive there, you need Heat Resistant Armor and Water-type Pals to keep you safe. Enemies in this area are level 30 or above, and I don’t recommend entering this area before that. 

The easiest way to reach the volcano biome is to use fast travel statues. For this one, you should find the Beach of Everlasting Summer statue, then move north to find Blazehowl.

How to catch Blazehowl in Palworld

To catch Blazehowl, be at least level 30 or above, otherwise you’ll meet your demise very soon. This is a Fire-type Pal and you’ll have an easier time if you bring a Water-type to defeat it. It will shoot fire, and you need to dodge its attacks. Also, make sure to bring a high-quality Pal Sphere

