Best Pals for Lumbering in Palworld

Wood is a consistently important resource in Palworld and is required even in the end game. But you don’t need to be the only one chopping wood. Let’s go over some of the best Pals for Lumbering to use—and abuse—in Palworld.

Best Lumbering Pals in Palworld

Before we begin saying which of these Pals is best for your base, we’re going to run over the 34 Pals capable of Lumbering, their Lumbering level, and where we’d rank them compared to their compatriots.

Pal name Lumbering level Tier Wumpo Level Three S Bushi Level Three S Wumpo Botan Level Three S Verdash Level Two S Warsect Level Three A Blazehowl Level Two A Blazehowl Noct Level Two A Cryolinx Level Two A Dinossum Level Two A Dinossum Lux Level Two A Mossanda Level Two A Mossanda Lux Level Two A Grizzbolt Level Two B Menasting Level Two B Mammorest Level Two B Mammorest Cryst Level Two B Elphidran Level Two B Elphidran Aqua Level Two B Reindrix Level Two B Gorirat Level Two B Eikthyrdeer Level Two B Eikthyrdeer Terra Level Two B Elizabee Level One B Beegarde Level One B Robinquill Level One B Robinquill Terra Level One B Fenglope Level Two C Pyrin Level One C Pyrin Noct Level One C Univolt Level One C Cawgnito Level One C Arsox Level One C Tanzee Level One C Lifmunk Level One C

Best endgame Lumbering Pals

Verdash

Grass bunny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pal Type: Grass

Grass Partner Skill: Grass Speedster

Grass Speedster Work Suitability: Lumbering Two, Planting Two, Transporting Two, Handiwork Three, Gathering Three

Lumbering Two, Planting Two, Transporting Two, Handiwork Three, Gathering Three Possible Drops: Leather, Bone

Leather, Bone Food: 3/10

If you want a Pal that can do more than just chop trees, Verdash is one of the best all-around Pals for the job. This pure Grass type only has level Lumbering Level Two but comes with a wide array of stats for a camp. Verdash will usually prioritize crafting projects and gathering crops like Wheat or Lettuce. Then, when it’s done with those tasks, it’ll almost always head to a Logging Site to keep itself busy.

Verdash is a fine pure Logger but a great Logger for a main base. Its ability to quickly and effectively craft before pivoting to lumbering makes it very good as an all-around worker. Especially if you approach the late-game and no longer require quite as much Wood as you needed before, Verdash can be a way to ensure your base continues to produce the material while you focus on other tasks. Even once you hit the Pal cap of 15 in your base, Verdash will be a great member of any locale with a Logging Site.

Buchi

Don’t beat around the bush. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pal Type: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Brandish Blade

Brandish Blade Work Suitability: Lumbering Three, Kindling Two, Handiwork One, Transporting Two, Gathering One

Lumbering Three, Kindling Two, Handiwork One, Transporting Two, Gathering One Possible Drops: Bone, Ingot

Bone, Ingot Food: 4/10

Once you reach the midgame and need to farm Gunpowder, you want Pals with Lumbering Level Three to improve your Wood rates and make Charcoal fast. Our favorite Pal for that is Bushi, a Fire-type Pal whose ability to cut down trees is augmented by its katana.

While lumbering Three is Bushi’s strongest Work Suitability, it has a wide spread of other jobs it can handle. This can get a bit annoying—it’ll often get distracted from its work to start Kindling or Transporting. Be sure to throw it at a Logging Site to ensure it cuts trees for you if you want a truly potent lumberjack.

That being said, there are times when Bushi’s work suitability array comes in handy. Its ability to Kindle makes it useful for creating Pal Metal, Ingots, and Charcoal while you’re on a crafting spree. Having a Pal that is capable of chopping Wood and then transporting it can save you a slot at a busy base. And Gathering doesn’t take too long, so having just a couple of level-one Gathering Pals can be all you really need. As long as you don’t mind it getting distracted occasionally, Bushi can gather all of the Wood you really need.

Warsect

Warsect can perform several tasks around the base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pal Type: Ground/Grass

Ground/Grass Partner Skill: Hard Armor

Hard Armor Work Suitability: Lumbering Three, Handiwork One, Planting One, Transporting Three

Lumbering Three, Handiwork One, Planting One, Transporting Three Possible Drops: Honey

Honey Food: 6/10

Warsect is another level three Lumbering Pal in Palworld. What puts Warsect apart from other Pals like Buchi is its single-minded dedication to Lumbering and Transporting. While its Handiwork and Planting are acceptable, there is almost no issue with setting Warsect onto a Logging Site and leaving it be. Its high Transporting value makes it great for bringing Wood to where you need it to be, making it useful in that part of your base as well.

The only annoying part of Warsect is those level-one suitabilities. Handiwork One and Planting One are both quite bad, and Warsect will occasionally get distracted by crafting tasks it should instead avoid. We highly recommend picking the bug up and manually assigning it to getting your Wood. Do that, and you have a very efficient woodcutter with only six Food to upkeep. That’s a winner in our book.

Wumpo

Wump wump. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pal Type: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Guardian of the Snowy Mountains

Guardian of the Snowy Mountains Work Suitability: Lumbering Three, Transporting Four, Cooling Two, Handiwork Two

Lumbering Three, Transporting Four, Cooling Two, Handiwork Two Possible Drops: Ice Organ, Beautiful Flower

Ice Organ, Beautiful Flower Food: 8/10

Speaking of versatility, Wumpo is a must-have pick for an endgame base and the best lumbering Pal in Palworld. This yeti is a pure Ice type with Lumbering Three and an incredible Transporting level of four. This makes Wumpo one of the most efficient Lumbering Pals in the game—it can quickly go from cutting down trees to moving high-priority goods to the right chests and having the carrying capacity to do so. Wumpos are only in the No. 2 Wildlife Preserve, located north of Mount Obsidian, but their high level and the hostile security on the Preserve make catching these Pals a chore.

Its versatility—much like Bushi’s—is a double-edged sword. Wumpos will often be perfectly content at home, chopping away at wood, before deciding it’s time to jump on your Cooler instead. For a Wumpo to be focused only on a Logging Site, assigning it by picking it up and throwing it at the location is almost necessary. It’ll be distracted by constant Assembly Line usage and carrying random goods about otherwise.

Its variant, Wumpo Botan, is similarly good at Logging and Transporting but sports a meager Planting One instead of a Cooling Two. It’s still a fine lumberjack, but watching it slowly plant Berry seeds instead of cut Wood can get frustrating.

Best early-game Lumbering Pals

Some of the most dedicated Lumbering Pals are located in the early game of Palworld. This makes them viable choices for Pals who just sit on a Logging Site all day rather than trying to help everywhere.

Eikthyrdeer

Oh, deer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pal Type: Neutral

Neutral Partner Skill: Guardian of the Forest

Guardian of the Forest Work Suitability: Lumbering Two

Lumbering Two Possible Drops: Eikthydeer Venison, Leather, Horn

Eikthydeer Venison, Leather, Horn Food: 5/10

By far, the best early-game lumbering Pal is Eikthyrdeer. This is because Eikthyrdeer is an extremely early and low-level Pal with level two Lumbering and has no other work stats, making it focused on cutting down trees—no other distractions. Along with Fenglope and Elphidran, it’s one of three Pals solely dedicated to the art of knocking down trees.

This early-game purple deer is found all over the initial forests of Palworld and is not an incredibly powerful Pal—like many early-game Pals. Its Neutral typing and skill make it relatively weak for combat, and it doesn’t exactly have the moves or defenses to help out. Unlike Fenglope, it also makes for a slow mount.

By locking it in a base, you’ll gather Wood in no time. Few Pals this early on have level two work suitability in any category—let alone the one you’ll need to get piles of Wood daily. Their single-minded focus is a breath of fresh air compared to easily distracted Pals like Cattiva. Besides, watching an Eikthyrdeer headbutt trees all day is hilarious.

Dinossum

Don’t step on a Dinossum’s tail and you’ll have a fantastic gardener on your side. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Pal Type: Grass/Dragon

Grass/Dragon Partner Skill: Fragrant Dragon

Fragrant Dragon Work Suitability: Lumbering Two, Planting Two

Lumbering Two, Planting Two Possible Drops: Wheat Seeds

Wheat Seeds Food: 6/10

Another big winner is Dinossum, another forest friend from the early game Palapagos Island. The Fragrant Dragon has level two Lumbering but also comes with level two Planting. This means it’ll be distracted from its lumbering job but only to plant seeds. Then, it’ll get right back to cutting trees.

For a lot of early bases, having multitaskers is a good idea. Your Pals need to eat, after all, and few Pals are capable of performing the tasks of Planting, Watering, and Gathering at the same time. Dinossum can do one part of the food-making process while focusing on your Logging Site at all other times. This is great for early bases, and even dedicated Wood farms want a few Pals that can make food for their fellow workers. Dinossum can help out quite well there while still being mostly dedicated to logging.