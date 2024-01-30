Univolt is a top early-game ground mount in Palworld. Quick and easy to catch by level seven, it boosts your attacks with Electric damage and generates electricity in your base, making it a great Pal to capture early. Next, I’ll show you where to find and how to mount Univolt.

Univolt spawn locations

It’s in the forest biome, to the west. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Univolt hangs out near the Deep Bamboo Thicket fast travel spot, west of the forest biome, at coordinates -323, -200, as shown in our Palworld map above. You can spot it day or night, often between levels seven and 10. This makes it a straightforward catch with early game Pal Spheres. For a bigger challenge, try for a level 31 Alpha Univolt at -116, -545. It’s tougher to capture and defeat that will give you some Ancient Civilization Parts and Ancient Technology Points in return. But if you just want a Univolt to ride, stick to the natural spawns west of the forest islands. There’s no difference between the two for this purpose.

Buying Univolt

All Pal Merchants in Palworld might sell Univolt. Their sale items change every in-game day and night. If you don’t see Univolt, leave and return the next morning. This method is best if you want a Univolt with specific traits from the Merchant. Otherwise, capturing one is quicker and costs less.

Breeding Univolt

To get Univolt from an egg, breed Nitewing and Eikthyrdeer in the early game. They’re low-level and easy to catch. But since catching Univolt is straightforward, only breed for specific inherited stats and traits. If not, just go for the easy capture. Also, If you find a Large Electric Egg in the wild, it might have an Univolt inside. Just put it in an Incubator to hatch it and see if you get lucky with an Univolt.

How to ride Univolt

You can catch Univolt by level seven, but you need to be level 14 to get the Univolt Saddle required to ride it in the Technology Tree. Spend Technology Points to unlock it, then craft it at the Pal Gear Workbench. You’ll need:

10 Leather

5 Ingots

10 Electric Organs

15 Paldium Fragments

Full Univolt stats and skills