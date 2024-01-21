How to farm Leather in Palworld

If you want to survive and thrive, you need to harness Leather.

Certain resources in Palworld can’t be farmed automatically, which means you need to go hands-on to gather enough for your crafting projects. Leather is one such material, and you need it for several useful recipes, but you have to collect it in a specific way.

Recommended Videos

Like other common materials, you can find Leather as you explore Palworld, though you’ll mostly get it a reward for defeating or capturing certain Pals. You need Leather if you plan to make certain items back at your base, including harnesses and other equipment for your Pals or armor to increase your own stats.

How to find and farm Leather in Palworld

Leather is easy to obtain from the moment you load up Palworld, but hard to farm in large quantities. That is because there is currently no method to automate the process.

Leather is a common drop from most animals that look like they have fur, like Foxparks, Direhowl, Melpacca, and Vixy. Certain feathered creatures also drop Leather, like Fuack, Nitewing, and Galeclaw. Check out the complete Paldeck to see which items certain Pals drop when defeated or captured to search for the species you should hunt for—just click the “Habitat” tab to see the highlighted areas of the map.

The bottom left of each Paldeck page shows the material each Pal can drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Habitat section also shows the most common spots to find each Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You still have to manually go out and do the hunting yourself if you want Leather, because there are no Production structures you can craft to automate the process. That might change in future updates, though.

What is Leather used for in Palworld?

Leather is a key component for crafting most clothing or equipment at various workbenches in your base, like the harnesses and gloves you need to ride and carry your Pals as transportation or weaponry.

This includes nearly all of the different armor types you can make for your character to survive in different environments or increase your stats. You also need Leather to repair those items, as they deteriorate when you take damage.