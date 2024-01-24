How to get Ice Organs in Palworld

Palworld is all about harvesting resources to craft useful items, as well as collecting and befriending (or attacking) the cute critters known as Pals.

One of the resources you will find as you explore Palworld are Ice Organs. They can be used to craft certain items that can be useful on your journey. With this in mind, we are going to be looking at how to get your hands on Ice Organs as early as possible in Palworld, as well as what you can use them for once you do collect them.

How to collect Ice Organs in Palword

Ice Organs can be found early in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Much like many of the other crafting ingredients in Palword, Ice Organs can be collected from certain Pals. There are two ways you can collect resources from Pals: by capturing them with Pal Spheres or by attacking them and knocking them out.

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably going to hate the idea of knocking out the poor, adorable Pals to steal their resources. However, I have to admit this is an easier way to do so, as you don’t have to waste your Pal Spheres if the Pal in question is one you already have or one you don’t want to add to your collection. Besides, you’re just knocking them out, not actually killing them. (That’s what I keep reminding myself so I can sleep better at night, anyway.)

The Pals you can collect the Ice Organs can be particularly helpful around your base, so it might be a better choice, in the long run, to capture them rather than attack them.

Which Pals can you get Ice Organs from in Palworld

The Pengullet is the first Pal you might come across who carries Ice Organs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You will want to look out for Ice Pals to collect Ice Organs from them in Palworld. There are 13 Ice Pals, and you can collect Ice Organs from the following:

Pengullet

Penking

Cryolinx

Sibelyx

Frostallion

You can also gather them from the Cryst versions (the Ice elemental variations):

Hangyu

Vanwyrm

Jolthog

Mau

Which Ice Pals are the easiest to collect Ice Organs from?

Forgive me, Pengullet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you are first starting, the Pals you will come across first are the Pengullets, which can be found not too far away from the starting location–a bit to the south of that area—wandering around the coastal area near one of the fast travel stations.

These Pengullets are low-level and are the easiest way to collect Ice Organs, especially when you first begin the game. Attack them until they faint or lower their health, and then capture them with your Pal Sphere. If you attack them, they will drop the resource in a small bag when they fall. If you choose to capture them instead, the resource will immediately be added to your inventory.

The Pengullets will always respawn in the same area, so once you have found a group, you can keep returning to harvest their organs as much as you want. That sounds a lot worse than was intended, but you get the idea.

As well as carrying Ice Organs, Pengullets are also very handy to have around your base as they are diligent workers due to their Watering ability. When you have Pengullets in your base, they will be able to water anything that requires Watering, such as berries. Because of this, I would recommend capturing at least a few Pengullets at first for your base, even if it can be easier to just attack them and take the Ice Organs.

Penkings—which aren’t actually related to Pengullets—can also be useful in your base and can be located relatively early. Penkings are level-two workers who are skilled in Watering, but also Cooling. They can be a little trickier to find and catch, though, so for beginners, you should start small by grabbing the Ice Organs from Pengullets first.

What can you make with Ice Organs in Palworld?

Now you have your Ice Organs, you are probably wondering what you can make. There are a few different recipes you can craft with this resource, but the two you will find relatively early on are the Ice Mine and the Cooling Box.