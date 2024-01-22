Best ways to farm Gold in Palworld

If you’re eyeing a new Pal or item from Palworld’s many merchants, you’re going to need to stock up on Gold. Luckily for players, there are a few different ways to quickly make money in the new hit survival creature-collector.

Gold can be found through a variety of means, including in treasure chests, as Pal drops, and by selling items to merchants. While there aren’t many ways to spend Gold, the currency can be used to purchase new items, Pals, and schematics for clothing.

All methods for getting Gold in Palworld, explained

There are several ways to get Gold in Palworld:

Sell Pals to the Pal Merchant or Black Marketeer : The Pal Merchant is one of the easiest ways to get Gold in Palworld. This NPC is located at the Small Settlement (coordinates 73, -487), just northeast of the fast travel statue. If you’ve caught a large number of Pals, you can sell them to the Pal Merchant for extra Gold. You can also sell Pals and captured humans to the Black Marketeer, who’s a little bit more difficult to find.

: The Pal Merchant is one of the easiest ways to get Gold in Palworld. This NPC is located at the Small Settlement (coordinates 73, -487), just northeast of the fast travel statue. If you’ve caught a large number of Pals, you can sell them to the Pal Merchant for extra Gold. You can also sell Pals and captured humans to the Black Marketeer, who’s a little bit more difficult to find. Sell items to the Wandering Merchant: The Wandering Merchant can be tougher to track down compared to the Pal Merchant, given that he travels all over the map. You can, however, find the Wandering Merchant in the Small Settlement just northwest of the Pal Merchant. He will buy any excess items from your character, like resources or crafted weapons and ammo.

The Wandering Merchant can be tougher to track down compared to the Pal Merchant, given that he travels all over the map. You can, however, find the Wandering Merchant in the Small Settlement just northwest of the Pal Merchant. He will buy any excess items from your character, like resources or crafted weapons and ammo. Open chests found around the map : As you’re traveling around the world, you’ll come across glowing chests. Many of these chests require certain keys, like the Copper Keys and Silver Keys, before you can open them. If you’re able to open these chests, you can get hundreds of Gold out of them depending on the level of the chest.

: As you’re traveling around the world, you’ll come across glowing chests. Many of these chests require certain keys, like the Copper Keys and Silver Keys, before you can open them. If you’re able to open these chests, you can get hundreds of Gold out of them depending on the level of the chest. Have Mau dig Gold up for you: Mau’s Partner Skill, Gold Digger, allows it to dig up Gold while it’s assigned to the Ranch at your base. You can catch Mau from Palworld’s many caves.

Mau’s Partner Skill, Gold Digger, allows it to dig up Gold while it’s assigned to the Ranch at your base. You can catch Mau from Palworld’s many caves. Defeat Syndicate Thugs and Pals that drop Gold: While you’re hunting for Mau, you may also get Gold from incapacitating it. Like Mau, Direhowl, Vanwyrm, and even Syndicate Thugs will also occasionally drop Gold when they’re defeated in the wild. Relying on monster drops isn’t an ideal method for getting Gold and can take much longer than the other options.

Best way to farm for Gold in Palworld

For those who want to turn a quick buck, the fastest way to make Gold in Palworld is to catch plenty of Mau and assign them to the Ranch at your base. If you fill up all your available Pal slots with Mau and have them farm for Gold, you could be making thousands of Gold Coins in a minute.

If you don’t have any Mau, the other method I like for farming gold is selling Pals to the Pal Merchant. Depending on their traits and species, a Pal can go for over a hundred Gold. And considering one of the easiest ways for leveling up is by catching a ton of Pal, you’ll likely accumulate quite a few extra creatures throughout your playthrough.

The first time I visited the Pal Merchant, I made thousands of Gold just by selling Pals I wasn’t using. I was level 15 by that point, which meant I had 15 to 20 creatures ready to sell. Given that selling Pals is one of only two ways to get rid of a creature, it’s a two-birds-one-stone solution to clearing your Palbox.