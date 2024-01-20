How to release Pals in Palworld: Two brutal options

It’s easy to lose track of all the Pals you collect in Palworld, and you can quickly become overrun with creatures—but the only options to get rid of them are remarkably cruel.

Palworld rewards you with bonus experience for catching 10 of the same Pal, but you’ll likely never need that many of the same type, and your Palbox will quickly fill up. When you reach this point, you’re probably wondering what you can do to trim the herd. Unlike Pokémon, there isn’t an option to simply release Pals you no longer have a use for. Your only options to relieve them from your service are surprisingly harsh.

How to release Pals

Sell them

Turn Pals into profit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can sell Pals you don’t need to Pal Merchants or Black Marketeers. As well as offering Pals for you to purchase, including a few rarer options, you can offload any Pals you no longer have a use for.

This is a great way to build up a decent haul of Gold Coins, that you can then use to purchase other Pals or crafting materials, resulting in a large haul. As you can see above, I have over 30,000 Gold, the majority of which I earned by selling basic Pals like Lamball, Cattiva, and Chikipi.

Stronger Pals sell for a higher price, but in all honesty, there’s no reason to catch and offload them when you can gather easy-to-catch Pals from the starter areas and get a decent price for them.

Butcher them

Chop suey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re feeling particularly cruel, the other way to release Pals from your service is by butchering them—and there’s a specific item you can use for this task that has no other use in the game.

You can build a Meat Cleaver from Ingots, Wood, and Stone which, when equipped, replaces the Pet command in the Command Wheel with Butcher. If you choose to do this, a pixelated but gruesome animation will happen where your character slaughters the poor, helpless creature.

There really is no specific need for you to butcher your Pals, as it doesn’t provide any additional item drops. When I first used this action on a Lamball, I thought I’d get ample Wool and Lamball Mutton as a result, but I got the same amount as I did when capturing a Lamball from the wild.