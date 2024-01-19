There’s one brutal action even Palworld won’t show, so naturally we’re even more intrigued

As the name suggests, Pals in Palworld are supposed to be loyal followers that help you fight and survive in the cruel world of Palpagos Island. But to players’ surprise, you can be so brutal toward your Pals that the developer felt the need to censor it.

On Jan. 19, Dot Esports, together with the rest of the gaming world, jumped head-first into Palworld. After just a couple hours of gameplay, we learned you can butcher your faithful Pals. The act itself is completely censored by blurry pixels, and you can’t actually see yourself murdering your furry friends. Once the deed is done, you’ll hear a sad death sound from your Pal, and you’ll get some loot, too. In our case, we summoned Foxparks, butchered it, and looted a Flame Organ and some Leather.

I’m sorry. Video by Dot Esports

To replicate this, summon the pet you want to butcher (for any reason you want… I won’t get mixed up in your personal relationships), pull out a Meat Cleaver, and choose the Butcher option from the command wheel. Remember, the death will be pixelated, but you’ll hear the poor creature’s death sound.

If you don’t want to be cruel but you don’t like your cute little Pal, you can always sell it. While we’ve yet to face the consequences of our actions, the Palworld Wiki says killing Pals is illegal. Apparently, if you kill a Pal without any eye witnesses, you’ll get away scot-free, but if an NPCs sees you murdering an innocent creature, they could put a bounty on your character.

To be honest, I want to see more possibilities like this in Palworld, but this will surely lead me down the criminal path. I’m not sure I want to become a fugitive only a couple hours into the game, but this is definitely a great idea for future playthroughs.