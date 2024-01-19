How many Pals are in Palworld?

Palworld is filled with weird and wonderful creatures (aka Pals) to interact with, and we know just how many there are.

One of 2024’s most anticipated games, no, not Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth or Star Wars Outlaws, it’s Palworld, of course. One of the reasons it’s so exciting is its world is bubbling over with an array of unique organisms—Pals as they’re known.

We know the complete Paldeck so far in Palworld’s early access, so here’s how many Pals you can expect to encounter.

How many Pals are there in Palworld?

Many of them are majestic. Image via Pocketpair

Pocketpair’s Palworld project has 111 different Pals for you to come across, many of which you can befriend, fight, catch, and kill.

You can also breed Pals and buy and sell Pals too. They’re far more diverse than Pokémon could ever dream of being—for better and worse.

Although you can’t evolve Pals in Palworld, we expect the title to increase its presence of creatures over time. Whether through major updates or sporadic content drops, it’s hard to see 111 being the final total of Pals.

