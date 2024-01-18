Category:
Palworld

Can you evolve Pals in Palworld?

Can you become better pals with your Pals by evolving Pals in Palworld, pal?
Andrew Highton
Published: Jan 18, 2024 12:16 pm
If you’re wondering whether Palworld’s homage to Pokémon continues by letting you evolve your Pals, then you’ve come to the right place, pal.

Comparisons to Pokémon are inescapable when it comes to Palworld. There are many fascinating creatures to catch and battle, inhabiting a lush, vibrant world stocked to the gills with wonder and excitement—the obvious differences of lethal armaments and military-grade artillery aside.

There’s been a ton of discourse regarding the nature of Pals and whether they have bigger and badder forms. After all, who’d want a pistol-wielding Eevee lookalike if it could evolve into a superior version?

Can Pals be evolved in Palworld?

pals in the air in palworld
How can you even fathom shooting these adorable things? Image via Pocketpair

Pals cannot evolve in Palworld, and whatever form they have is the form they will stay as, forever. There goes that dream, then. So, if you do happen to capture a Sparkit, a Flopie, or any of Palworld’s Pals in the complete Paldeck, you can’t evolve them into new forms whatsoever.

On the other hand, at least you can level them up. Your buddies won’t be consigned to a lifetime of abject stagnation: Pals can level up and will do so when you earn enough XP for completing various activities, like catching Pals, defeating Pals, and crafting and building.

Once we’re out of the Palworld Early Access period, things could change, so stay tuned for more information.

