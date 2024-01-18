How to repair equipment and weapons in Palworld

In Palworld, your Axes, Pickaxes, Bows, and other items gradually deteriorate with use. To repair them, whether they’re completely broken or just worn, you need to build and use a Repair Workbench. This item becomes available after unlocking it with Technology Points as early as character level two.

How to build a Repair Workbench in Palworld You can build it very early on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all requirements to place a Repair Workbench in Palworld to start repairing your weapons and equipment:

Reach character level two. Have one Technology Point available. Gather 10 Wood. Gather 10 Stone.

Once you meet all the requirements above, open your Build menu and select the Repair Workbench from the Production tab. Then, place it anywhere you want. I recommend you place it near another workbench inside your base, so it’s protected from the attacks of wild Pals and other enemies.

Repairing weapons and equipment It’s easy to predict the material cost of repairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After setting up the Repair Workbench in Palworld, you can interact with it to identify which items need repairing. These items are indicated by a solid picture with a partially filled white bar beneath them. The cost of repair is proportional to the crafting cost. For instance, if my Cloth Outfit, originally crafted with two Cloth, is down to about 50 percent durability, I can use one Cloth to restore it fully. This applies to any equipment: The materials required for repairs are the same as those needed for crafting the item or weapon.

Contrary to crafting, which your Pals can assist with, only your character can repair equipment. The good news is that the repair process is swift, typically taking less than five seconds for each item. It’s wise to make a habit of repairing items every time you return to your base from an adventure. Since you never know how long you’ll be out exploring, this practice ensures you won’t find yourself with broken equipment during critical moments or in the midst of an important battle.