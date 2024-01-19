Are there Shiny Pals in Palworld?

Palworld aims to improve upon Pokémon’s already successful formula. One of the most sought-after prospects in Pokémon is Shinies, and their existence in Palworld has also been echoing through collectors’ minds.

As I started venturing around the Palworld’s vast open world, I had my eyes on potential Shiny Pals. However, during this time, I didn’t know whether there were Shinies in Palworld, so the search led me to discover Palworld’s Shiny equivalent, which excels in different categories compared to Pokémon‘s Shinies.

Does Palworld have Shinies?

They won’t go down that easily. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Yes, Palworld has Shinies, and they’re called Lucky Pals. These improved pals will still rock the same color set as their base versions, and the only visible difference looks to be in their size. Lucky Pals are slightly larger than their regular versions.

Getting Lucky Pals is a slightly more difficult process than getting regular Pals since they have a lower spawn rate, making Lucky Pal encounters rare.

Since there’s no telling when exactly you’ll find a Lucky Pal, you should always carry plenty of Pal Spheres so you don’t miss out on a chance to capture a Lucky Pal. At the time of writing, it isn’t possible to guarantee Lucky Pal encounters as they spawn randomly in the wild.

What are Lucky Pal bonuses in Palworld?

Lucky Pals are bigger than regular Pals, and they also come with a unique passive skill called Rare. This passive gives Lucky Pals a 15 percent Work Speed and Attack Power bonus, making Luckies prime candidates when it comes to breeding Pals.

If you have a Lucky Pal and a Breeding Farm ready to go, you can start engineering your next best creation, but you’ll need to get some Cake first, the perfect nutrition fuel for your farm.