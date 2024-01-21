Category:
Palworld

How to find the Black Marketeer in Palworld

What's for sale, shady dealer?
Image of Jason Toro-McCue
Jason Toro-McCue
|
Published: Jan 21, 2024 04:55 am
A Black Marketeer stands quietly in his cave in Palworld as a green-haired Pal Trainer approaches.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld can be as cuddly as Pokémon or as vicious as Mortal Kombat, depending on how you gather your resources. But if you choose the more gruesome playstyle, you might have trouble peddling your wares. You’ll need a Black Marketeer to ease that headache.

Recommended Videos

The Black Marketeer is an important human NPC in Palworld. They’re ghoulish entities wearing an executioner’s hood and smoking a pipe, with a sinister grin on their faces. Black Marketeers buy and sell illegal Pals, so they’re important to find—as long as you don’t mind the ethical implications.

Best location to find a Black Marketeer in Palworld

The map of Palworld, showcasing the Desolate Church Waypoint. The Character Arrow is where a cave entrance lies, within which is a Black Marketeer.
You’ll see the entrance to this dreary abode from the spot indicated above. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there are several Black Marketeers in Palworld, the most convenient one is located in the Abandoned Mineshaft below the Desecrated Church. From the Desecrated Church Waypoint, simply drop down the southwestern cliff and look around until you see a cave entrance, lit up by torches. Enter that winding cave and you’ll find the Black Marketeer near the back—no combat or Pals required.

Use your markers

By pressing “E” or Interact on the map, you can place a custom marker with a symbol of your choice. When you find the Abandoned Mineshaft, use these markers to keep track of where it is for future visits.

There are a handful of Black Marketeers in the game, but this one is notable for being right next to a church waypoint. You’ll be coming back to churches occasionally to level up your Capture Rate anyway, so you might as well swing down and sell a few things to your local Black Marketeer. The Desecrated Church is also very low level and nowhere near any other merchants, making it very safe to teleport to with contraband in tow.

That said, there are a handful more Black Marketeers in Palworld that you can locate at your leisure. They tend to spawn under cliffs with basic fortifications, like Syndicate bases. Look for a few torches next to a cliff-face or inside a cave, and you may find yourself a grinning madman to sell some poor souls to.

The East Island map from Palworld, showcasing the location of the Black Marketeer located on that island.
You can find Black Marketeers anywhere, but many are far from fast travel points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For example, there’s another Black Marketeer under the East Island cliffs shown on the map above. But he isn’t even close to the fast travel point at the upper-right hand of the island, making him quite awkward to consistently get to. Bear in mind that Black Marketeers all purchase Pals at the same price as one another, just like Pal Traders, so you won’t get a better deal by tracking down alternatives.

What does a Black Marketeer do in Palworld?

A Black Marketeer talks to a Pal Trainer in Palworld, blankly saying that they'll purchase nearly anything.
We won’t ask what he’s going to do to the Pals we sell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Black Marketeers purchase stolen or illegal Pals for full price in Palworld. You can also sell captured humans for a big profit, if you don’t want to butcher them for resources. Black Marketeers also sell Pals of higher rarity and variety than standard Pal Traders, and at a relatively decent price. Surprisingly, most of these Pals are legal to walk around with.

Since Black Marketeers focus on rare goods, they’re ideal for getting Pals you haven’t encountered yet, like Beegardes, which is otherwise impossible to obtain in the early-game. Black Marketeers also sell Fusion Pals, rare versions of Pals with different Elements, with words like “Lux” or “Cryst” in their name. These are typically only available from from breeding Pals, so Black Marketeers are a great alternative.

related content
Read Article How to create an Ore farm in Palworld
A Dumud in Palworld mining Ore.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to create an Ore farm in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 21, 2024
Read Article Move over, CS2: Palworld blasts past Counter-Strike to claim Steam’s top spot
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Move over, CS2: Palworld blasts past Counter-Strike to claim Steam’s top spot
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How many bases can you have in Palworld?
An in game screenshot of a base in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How many bases can you have in Palworld?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to cure Overfull in Palworld
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to cure Overfull in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Jan 20, 2024
Read Article Can you capture Alpha Pals in Palworld?
player riding pal in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Can you capture Alpha Pals in Palworld?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to create an Ore farm in Palworld
A Dumud in Palworld mining Ore.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to create an Ore farm in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 21, 2024
Read Article Move over, CS2: Palworld blasts past Counter-Strike to claim Steam’s top spot
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Move over, CS2: Palworld blasts past Counter-Strike to claim Steam’s top spot
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How many bases can you have in Palworld?
An in game screenshot of a base in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How many bases can you have in Palworld?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to cure Overfull in Palworld
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to cure Overfull in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Jan 20, 2024
Read Article Can you capture Alpha Pals in Palworld?
player riding pal in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Can you capture Alpha Pals in Palworld?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 20, 2024

Author

Jason Toro-McCue
Contributing writer. Perpetual Fighter main in every game that he is part of, Jason has written about video games and board games over several websites. From gathering trivia information about Street Fighter to deeply analyzing the differences between Lunar and Clockwork Soul Sorcerers, he strives to bring TTRPGs to the forefront through analysis and guides.