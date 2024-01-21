How to find the Black Marketeer in Palworld

Palworld can be as cuddly as Pokémon or as vicious as Mortal Kombat, depending on how you gather your resources. But if you choose the more gruesome playstyle, you might have trouble peddling your wares. You’ll need a Black Marketeer to ease that headache.

The Black Marketeer is an important human NPC in Palworld. They’re ghoulish entities wearing an executioner’s hood and smoking a pipe, with a sinister grin on their faces. Black Marketeers buy and sell illegal Pals, so they’re important to find—as long as you don’t mind the ethical implications.

Best location to find a Black Marketeer in Palworld

You'll see the entrance to this dreary abode from the spot indicated above.

While there are several Black Marketeers in Palworld, the most convenient one is located in the Abandoned Mineshaft below the Desecrated Church. From the Desecrated Church Waypoint, simply drop down the southwestern cliff and look around until you see a cave entrance, lit up by torches. Enter that winding cave and you’ll find the Black Marketeer near the back—no combat or Pals required.

Use your markers By pressing “E” or Interact on the map, you can place a custom marker with a symbol of your choice. When you find the Abandoned Mineshaft, use these markers to keep track of where it is for future visits.

There are a handful of Black Marketeers in the game, but this one is notable for being right next to a church waypoint. You’ll be coming back to churches occasionally to level up your Capture Rate anyway, so you might as well swing down and sell a few things to your local Black Marketeer. The Desecrated Church is also very low level and nowhere near any other merchants, making it very safe to teleport to with contraband in tow.

That said, there are a handful more Black Marketeers in Palworld that you can locate at your leisure. They tend to spawn under cliffs with basic fortifications, like Syndicate bases. Look for a few torches next to a cliff-face or inside a cave, and you may find yourself a grinning madman to sell some poor souls to.

You can find Black Marketeers anywhere, but many are far from fast travel points.

For example, there’s another Black Marketeer under the East Island cliffs shown on the map above. But he isn’t even close to the fast travel point at the upper-right hand of the island, making him quite awkward to consistently get to. Bear in mind that Black Marketeers all purchase Pals at the same price as one another, just like Pal Traders, so you won’t get a better deal by tracking down alternatives.

What does a Black Marketeer do in Palworld?

We won't ask what he's going to do to the Pals we sell.

Black Marketeers purchase stolen or illegal Pals for full price in Palworld. You can also sell captured humans for a big profit, if you don’t want to butcher them for resources. Black Marketeers also sell Pals of higher rarity and variety than standard Pal Traders, and at a relatively decent price. Surprisingly, most of these Pals are legal to walk around with.

Since Black Marketeers focus on rare goods, they’re ideal for getting Pals you haven’t encountered yet, like Beegardes, which is otherwise impossible to obtain in the early-game. Black Marketeers also sell Fusion Pals, rare versions of Pals with different Elements, with words like “Lux” or “Cryst” in their name. These are typically only available from from breeding Pals, so Black Marketeers are a great alternative.