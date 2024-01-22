All Passive Skills in Palworld explained

Player with their tame Nox in Palworld
Passive Skills in Palworld are just one of the benefits that come with the Pals you capture. The name might not be enough of an indication, but passive skills play a crucial role, especially when you’re off to battle a high-level wild Pal or bosses.

There are several Passive Skills you can take advantage of in Palworld, each serving a purpose, so here’s a list of all the skills and what they do for you to keep track of.

All Passive Skills in Palworld

There are over 60 Passive Skills in Palworld, each ranging from level one to level three efficacies.

Passive Skill nameEffect
Abnormal10 percent decrease to incoming neutral damage
Aggressive10 percent increase to attack, 10 percent decrease to defense
Artisan50 percent increase to work speed
Brittle20 percent decrease to defense
Burly Body20 percent increase to defense
Blood of the Dragon10 percent increase to dragon attack damage
Botanical Barrier10 percent decrease to incoming grass damage
Bottomless StomachSatiety drops 15 percent faster
Brave10 percent increase to attack
Celestial Emperor20 percent increase to neutral attack damage
Capacitor10 percent increase to lighting attack damage
Cheery10 percent decrease to incoming dark damage
Clumsy10 percent decrease to workspeed
Coldblooded10 percent increase to ice attack damage
Coward10 percent decrease to attack
Conceited10 percent increase in work speed, 10 percent decrease to defense
Dainty EaterSatiety drops 10 percent slower
Diet LoverDecrease in hunger is less likely by 15 percent
DestructiveSanity (SAN) drops 15 percent faster
Divine Dragon20 percent increase to dragon attack
Downtrodden10 percent decrease to defense
Dragonkiller10 percent decrease to incoming dragon damage.
Earth Emperor20 percent increase to ground attack damage
Earthquake Resistant10 percent decrease to incoming earth damage.
Ferocious20 percent increase to attack
Fragrant Foliage10 percent increase to grass attack damage
GluttonSatiety drops 10 percent faster
Hard Skin10 percent increase to defense
Heated Body10 percent decrease to incoming ice damage.
Hooligan15 percent increase to attack, 10 percent decrease to work speed
Hydromaniac10 percent increase to water damage
Ice Emperor20 percent increase to ice attack damage
Insulated Body10 percent decrease to incoming lightning damage
Legend20 percent increase to attack, 20 percent increase to defense, 15 percent increase to movement speed
Logging Foreman25 percent increase to player logging efficiency.
Lucky15 percent increase work speed, 15 percent increase to attack
Masochist15 percent increase to defense, 15 percent increase to attack
Mine Foreman25 percent increase to player mining efficiency
Motivational Leader25 percent increase to player speed
Musclehead30 percent to attack, 50 percent decrease to work speed
Nimble10 percent increase to movement speed
Pacifist 20 percent decrease to attack
Positive ThinkerSanity (SAN) drops 10 percent slower
Power of Gaia10 percent increase to earth attack damage
Pyromaniac10 percent increase to fire attack damage
Runner20 percent increase to movement speed
Sadist15 percent increase to attack, 15 percent descrease to defense
Serious20 percent increase to work speed
Suntan LoverOne percent decrease to incoming fire damage.
Swift30 percent increase to movement speed.
Stronghold Strategist10 percent increase to player defense
Slacker30 percent decrease to work speed
UnstableSanity (SAN) drops 10 percent faster.
Veil of Darkness10 percent increase to dark attack damage.
Waterproof10 percent decrease to incoming water damage
WorkaholicSanity (SAN) drops 15 percent slower
Work Slave30 percent increase to work speed, 30 percent decrease to attack
Vanguard10 percent increase to player attack
Vail of darkness10 percent increases to dark damage
Zen Mind10 percent increase to neutral attack damage.
Passive Skills in Palworld explained

Eikthyrdeer's stats page in Palworld
In Palworld, Passive Skills are included in your Pals’ stats. Go to the Pal Box in your base, open up the Pal Box Management Menu, and select a Pal you want to view the Passive Skills of; you’ll see characteristics like Mine Foreman, Pacifist, and many more under Active Skills. Not all Passive Skills are built to offer benefits; some might decrease your Pal’s stats. 

Depending on the Pals or bosses you choose to fight, these Passive Skills can help you turn the fight’s outcome or enhance your base, so the next time you go for a battle or need some work done, choose your Pal party according to the Passive Skills you think will be best by your side.

