All Passive Skills in Palworld explained

Passive Skills in Palworld are just one of the benefits that come with the Pals you capture. The name might not be enough of an indication, but passive skills play a crucial role, especially when you’re off to battle a high-level wild Pal or bosses.

There are several Passive Skills you can take advantage of in Palworld, each serving a purpose, so here’s a list of all the skills and what they do for you to keep track of.

All Passive Skills in Palworld

There are over 60 Passive Skills in Palworld, each ranging from level one to level three efficacies.

Passive Skill name Effect Abnormal 10 percent decrease to incoming neutral damage Aggressive 10 percent increase to attack, 10 percent decrease to defense Artisan 50 percent increase to work speed Brittle 20 percent decrease to defense Burly Body 20 percent increase to defense Blood of the Dragon 10 percent increase to dragon attack damage Botanical Barrier 10 percent decrease to incoming grass damage Bottomless Stomach Satiety drops 15 percent faster Brave 10 percent increase to attack Celestial Emperor 20 percent increase to neutral attack damage Capacitor 10 percent increase to lighting attack damage Cheery 10 percent decrease to incoming dark damage Clumsy 10 percent decrease to workspeed Coldblooded 10 percent increase to ice attack damage Coward 10 percent decrease to attack Conceited 10 percent increase in work speed, 10 percent decrease to defense Dainty Eater Satiety drops 10 percent slower Diet Lover Decrease in hunger is less likely by 15 percent Destructive Sanity (SAN) drops 15 percent faster Divine Dragon 20 percent increase to dragon attack Downtrodden 10 percent decrease to defense Dragonkiller 10 percent decrease to incoming dragon damage. Earth Emperor 20 percent increase to ground attack damage Earthquake Resistant 10 percent decrease to incoming earth damage. Ferocious 20 percent increase to attack Fragrant Foliage 10 percent increase to grass attack damage Glutton Satiety drops 10 percent faster Hard Skin 10 percent increase to defense Heated Body 10 percent decrease to incoming ice damage. Hooligan 15 percent increase to attack, 10 percent decrease to work speed Hydromaniac 10 percent increase to water damage Ice Emperor 20 percent increase to ice attack damage Insulated Body 10 percent decrease to incoming lightning damage Legend 20 percent increase to attack, 20 percent increase to defense, 15 percent increase to movement speed Logging Foreman 25 percent increase to player logging efficiency. Lucky 15 percent increase work speed, 15 percent increase to attack Masochist 15 percent increase to defense, 15 percent increase to attack Mine Foreman 25 percent increase to player mining efficiency Motivational Leader 25 percent increase to player speed Musclehead 30 percent to attack, 50 percent decrease to work speed Nimble 10 percent increase to movement speed Pacifist 20 percent decrease to attack Positive Thinker Sanity (SAN) drops 10 percent slower Power of Gaia 10 percent increase to earth attack damage Pyromaniac 10 percent increase to fire attack damage Runner 20 percent increase to movement speed Sadist 15 percent increase to attack, 15 percent descrease to defense Serious 20 percent increase to work speed Suntan Lover One percent decrease to incoming fire damage. Swift 30 percent increase to movement speed. Stronghold Strategist 10 percent increase to player defense Slacker 30 percent decrease to work speed Unstable Sanity (SAN) drops 10 percent faster. Veil of Darkness 10 percent increase to dark attack damage. Waterproof 10 percent decrease to incoming water damage Workaholic Sanity (SAN) drops 15 percent slower Work Slave 30 percent increase to work speed, 30 percent decrease to attack Vanguard 10 percent increase to player attack Vail of darkness 10 percent increases to dark damage Zen Mind 10 percent increase to neutral attack damage. This list will be expanded based on our findings.

Passive Skills in Palworld explained

Need a brave Pal?

In Palworld, Passive Skills are included in your Pals’ stats. Go to the Pal Box in your base, open up the Pal Box Management Menu, and select a Pal you want to view the Passive Skills of; you’ll see characteristics like Mine Foreman, Pacifist, and many more under Active Skills. Not all Passive Skills are built to offer benefits; some might decrease your Pal’s stats.

Depending on the Pals or bosses you choose to fight, these Passive Skills can help you turn the fight’s outcome or enhance your base, so the next time you go for a battle or need some work done, choose your Pal party according to the Passive Skills you think will be best by your side.