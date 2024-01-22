All Passive Skills in Palworld explained

Passive Skills in Palworld are just one of the benefits that come with the Pals you capture. The name might not be enough of an indication, but passive skills play a crucial role, especially when you’re off to battle a high-level wild Pal or bosses.
There are several Passive Skills you can take advantage of in Palworld, each serving a purpose, so here’s a list of all the skills and what they do for you to keep track of.
All Passive Skills in Palworld
There are over 60 Passive Skills in Palworld, each ranging from level one to level three efficacies.
|Passive Skill name
|Effect
|Abnormal
|10 percent decrease to incoming neutral damage
|Aggressive
|10 percent increase to attack, 10 percent decrease to defense
|Artisan
|50 percent increase to work speed
|Brittle
|20 percent decrease to defense
|Burly Body
|20 percent increase to defense
|Blood of the Dragon
|10 percent increase to dragon attack damage
|Botanical Barrier
|10 percent decrease to incoming grass damage
|Bottomless Stomach
|Satiety drops 15 percent faster
|Brave
|10 percent increase to attack
|Celestial Emperor
|20 percent increase to neutral attack damage
|Capacitor
|10 percent increase to lighting attack damage
|Cheery
|10 percent decrease to incoming dark damage
|Clumsy
|10 percent decrease to workspeed
|Coldblooded
|10 percent increase to ice attack damage
|Coward
|10 percent decrease to attack
|Conceited
|10 percent increase in work speed, 10 percent decrease to defense
|Dainty Eater
|Satiety drops 10 percent slower
|Diet Lover
|Decrease in hunger is less likely by 15 percent
|Destructive
|Sanity (SAN) drops 15 percent faster
|Divine Dragon
|20 percent increase to dragon attack
|Downtrodden
|10 percent decrease to defense
|Dragonkiller
|10 percent decrease to incoming dragon damage.
|Earth Emperor
|20 percent increase to ground attack damage
|Earthquake Resistant
|10 percent decrease to incoming earth damage.
|Ferocious
|20 percent increase to attack
|Fragrant Foliage
|10 percent increase to grass attack damage
|Glutton
|Satiety drops 10 percent faster
|Hard Skin
|10 percent increase to defense
|Heated Body
|10 percent decrease to incoming ice damage.
|Hooligan
|15 percent increase to attack, 10 percent decrease to work speed
|Hydromaniac
|10 percent increase to water damage
|Ice Emperor
|20 percent increase to ice attack damage
|Insulated Body
|10 percent decrease to incoming lightning damage
|Legend
|20 percent increase to attack, 20 percent increase to defense, 15 percent increase to movement speed
|Logging Foreman
|25 percent increase to player logging efficiency.
|Lucky
|15 percent increase work speed, 15 percent increase to attack
|Masochist
|15 percent increase to defense, 15 percent increase to attack
|Mine Foreman
|25 percent increase to player mining efficiency
|Motivational Leader
|25 percent increase to player speed
|Musclehead
|30 percent to attack, 50 percent decrease to work speed
|Nimble
|10 percent increase to movement speed
|Pacifist
|20 percent decrease to attack
|Positive Thinker
|Sanity (SAN) drops 10 percent slower
|Power of Gaia
|10 percent increase to earth attack damage
|Pyromaniac
|10 percent increase to fire attack damage
|Runner
|20 percent increase to movement speed
|Sadist
|15 percent increase to attack, 15 percent descrease to defense
|Serious
|20 percent increase to work speed
|Suntan Lover
|One percent decrease to incoming fire damage.
|Swift
|30 percent increase to movement speed.
|Stronghold Strategist
|10 percent increase to player defense
|Slacker
|30 percent decrease to work speed
|Unstable
|Sanity (SAN) drops 10 percent faster.
|Veil of Darkness
|10 percent increase to dark attack damage.
|Waterproof
|10 percent decrease to incoming water damage
|Workaholic
|Sanity (SAN) drops 15 percent slower
|Work Slave
|30 percent increase to work speed, 30 percent decrease to attack
|Vanguard
|10 percent increase to player attack
|Zen Mind
|10 percent increase to neutral attack damage.
Passive Skills in Palworld explained
In Palworld, Passive Skills are included in your Pals’ stats. Go to the Pal Box in your base, open up the Pal Box Management Menu, and select a Pal you want to view the Passive Skills of; you’ll see characteristics like Mine Foreman, Pacifist, and many more under Active Skills. Not all Passive Skills are built to offer benefits; some might decrease your Pal’s stats.
Depending on the Pals or bosses you choose to fight, these Passive Skills can help you turn the fight’s outcome or enhance your base, so the next time you go for a battle or need some work done, choose your Pal party according to the Passive Skills you think will be best by your side.