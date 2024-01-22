Best Passive Skills in Palworld, ranked

When capturing Pals, you’ll get them to help you with your base and in fights. They also include Passive Skills that can be a great advantage in combat or provide extra benefits while your Pal works at your base.

It’s important to take a Pal’s Passive Skill into account because they can have some impact in both combat and building, especially since they can be stacked. You’ll discover them when capturing Pals. The Skill isn’t always positive, though; there are bonuses, but also negative effects in Passive Skills.

There are over 60 Passive Skills in Palworld, so it’s easy to get lost in all possibilities. Fortunately, a system of Tiers can help you determine easily which ones are better: they can range from Tier -3, which corresponds to very negative Passive Skills, to Tier +3, designating the best you can get in Palworld.

Here are the best Passive Skills in Palworld.

Best Passive Skills in Palworld for combat and working

Who’s a good boy? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Officially, there are 22 Passive Skills categorized as Tier +3. They are the best ones you can get in the game, as they will greatly help you in combat depending on your strategy of choice and when building your base. We’ve also added a few Skills from other Tiers that are also quite strong.

Best Passive Skills for combat

5) Lucky

Lucky is a strong Tier +3 Passive Skill due to its versatility, strong both for combat and work. Lucky grants a 15 percent increase to work speed and 15 percent increase to Attack. It’ll best suit Pals you use for both aspects of the game.

4) Musclehead

On the contrary, Musclehead is very strong, but only for combat. Your Pal won’t be helpful at all in your base, but will deal high damage. Musclehead is a Tier +3 Passive Skill that grants a 30 percent increase to Attack, but 50 percent decrease to work speed.

3) Ferocious and Burly Body

Ferocious grants a 20 percent increase on Attack, while Burly Body grants the same increase on Defense. Both are equally strong, but their impact in combat will depend on how you’re using them. These Passive Skills are quite strong even though they’re labelled as Tier +2.

2) Type-based damage increases of 20 percent

This rank is dedicated to several Passive Skills that serve the same purpose: They grant a 20 percent increase to damage for one specific element. They’re very strong, but require a bit of strategic planning. Here is the list for all nine kinds of elemental damage:

Flame Emperor

Earth Emperor

Ice Emperor

Celestial Emperor

Spirit Emperor

Lord of the Sea

Lord of Lightning

Lord of the Underworld

Divine Dragon

1) Legend

Legend is the best Passive Skill you can get for combat. The Tier +3 bonus grants 20 percent more Attack, 20 percent more Defense, and 15 percent more Movement Speed. It’s incredibly versatile while keeping high numbers, making it an obvious choice for the best Passive.

Best Passive Skills for work

5) Diet Lover

The negative effects of Hunger in Palworld shouldn’t be underestimated, since your Pals might not be able to work anymore because of it. To prevent this, you’ll have to feed them (and yourself), but the Diet Lover Passive Skills can help you too, with Hunger decrease becoming 15 percent more likely.

4) Swift

Movement Speed is important in Palworld, which makes the Tier +3 Swift Passive Skill strong, with a 30 percent increase on that stat.

3) Workaholic

Keeping your Pals safe from Hunger is key to productivity, but it’s also the case for Sanity. If it reduces too much, your Pals won’t be willing to work anymore. The Workaholic Tier +3 Passive Skill helps by making Sanity drop 15 percent slower, meaning your Pals are able to work longer before resting in their Palbox.

2) Logging and Mining Foreman

Logging Foreman and Mining Foreman are both strong Passive Skills, but they have very specific uses. The first one grants a 25 percent increase in Player Logging Efficiency, while the latter offers the same bonus to Mining Efficiency.

1) Artisan

Artisan is undoubtedly the best Passive Skill you can get for your base in Palworld, as it grants a 50 percent increase in Work Speed. It’s an incredibly high bonus, and if you can combine it with other increases of productivity, your Pal will become the ultimate workaholic.

For an increase close to that, you can also get the Work Slave Passive Skill, which grants a 30 percent increase at the cost of the same decrease in Attack.