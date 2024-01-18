How to recover Sanity for Pals in Palworld

Pals in Palworld need caring for, and ensuring they retain a high Sanity level is vital—and we have the answer on how to recover your Pals’ Sanity.

When Pals work at your base in Palworld, their Sanity (SAN) will slowly reduce, with the rate increasing if the Pal is hungry. If this isn’t resolved, they’ll refuse to work, which can bring your production line to a halt.

Therefore, making sure your Pals are comfortable and ensuring they can recover their Sanity is vital for any well-functioning base, and we’ve got all the tips you need.

How to recover Pal Sanity in Palworld

Keep a steady supply. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quickest way to recover Pal Sanity in Palworld is to return the Pal to your Palbox, allowing it to rest from all work tasks. But that comes with a downside, as this stops the Pal from working until you put it back on shift alongside your other working Pals.

Fortunately, there are ways to make Pals recover their Sanity without needing manual input from yourself. You can craft certain items or buildings, or provide the right type of food for Pals to scoff down whenever they need to.

Feeding Pals helps Pals recover Sanity, but not every food item provides this benefit. For example, Red Berries do not result in Pals recovering Sanity, but if you cook them into Baked Berries, Pals will recover one Sanity point for each item eaten. Other food types provide a higher rate of Sanity recovery, so it’s best to craft food items whenever you can.

Pals will eat food automatically if you build a Feed Box at your base. If you also have a Plantation, food harvested will be added to the Feed Box inventory by Pals working at your base, which provides an endless supply. That said, you’ll need to craft with these materials to get the best food types and Sanity recovery rate.

Another way to recover Pal Sanity in Palworld is to build a Hot Spring. With this building in your base, Pals will visit it whenever they are feeling stressed and need a break. The great thing about the Hot Spring is that after it’s built, it requires no action from you at all.