How to find and catch Incineram Noct in Palworld

As the dark variation of the more traditional form, Incineram Noct’s unique design not only makes it dark and mysterious in Palworld, but it also looks intimidating to anyone who approaches, so let’s hunt it down and catch one.

Many of the Pals in Palworld have a second and even a third form. Today, we’re looking at Incineram, more specifically, its secondary variation—Incineram Noct.

Incineram Noct differs from its regular counterpart in several ways. For a breakdown of the Pal, where it is, and how to catch it, read on.

Incineram Noct’s type, work suitability, and more

Such a cool design. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld’s Incineram Noct is a Dark-type Pal, which you can probably assume based on its overall design. In addition to its rather eye-catching appearance, Incineram Noct betters a normal Incineram by possessing a couple of Level 2 skills and is also a capable Mining Pal.

Element: Dark

Dark Partner Skill : Darkclaw Hunter

: Darkclaw Hunter Work Suitability : Handiwork Lv2, Transporting Lv2, Mining Lv1

: Handiwork Lv2, Transporting Lv2, Mining Lv1 Possible Drops: Horn, Leather

Where to find Incineram Noct in Palworld

You’ll need to go adventuring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Incineram Noct is restricted to two special areas of the full Palworld map: northeast and west—both in Pal Sanctuaries.

Entering a Pal Sanctuary will trigger the “Criminal Activity Underway” warning, so while roaming around in a Pal Sanctuary may get you closer to catching an Incineram Noct, it can also land you in hot water as you’ll become Wanted if you’re seen. Remember, you can always remove Wanted in Palworld.

So if you’re going to try to obtain an Incineram Noct, make sure you’re prepared for more than just a battle against the Pal.

How to catch Incineram Noct in Palworld

You also need to be ready for the Incineram Noct itself as to catch one, youideally need several Ultra Spheres or Legendary Spheres—due to it being a high-level Pal by default.

Regular guns and attacks won’t be enough, so come prepared, and you’ll need to get its health down low to the point of full depletion to catch it. Also, if we’re being honest, you’ll need to focus on rounding up Legendary Spheres over Ultra Spheres, too.

A key thing to note, as well, is that Dragon-type Pals are the best for weakening Dark-types, so a Relaxaurus or Quivern could be ideal for this encounter.