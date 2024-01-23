Category:
Palworld

How to find and catch Incineram Noct in Palworld

Incineram Noct is a dark beast.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jan 23, 2024 11:06 am
incineram noct looking at player in palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the dark variation of the more traditional form, Incineram Noct’s unique design not only makes it dark and mysterious in Palworld, but it also looks intimidating to anyone who approaches, so let’s hunt it down and catch one.

Recommended Videos

Many of the Pals in Palworld have a second and even a third form. Today, we’re looking at Incineram, more specifically, its secondary variation—Incineram Noct. 

Incineram Noct differs from its regular counterpart in several ways. For a breakdown of the Pal, where it is, and how to catch it, read on.

Incineram Noct’s type, work suitability, and more

Palworld’s Incineram Noct is a Dark-type Pal, which you can probably assume based on its overall design. In addition to its rather eye-catching appearance, Incineram Noct betters a normal Incineram by possessing a couple of Level 2 skills and is also a capable Mining Pal.

  • Element: Dark
  • Partner Skill: Darkclaw Hunter
  • Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv2, Transporting Lv2, Mining Lv1
  • Possible Drops: Horn, Leather

Where to find Incineram Noct in Palworld

Incineram Noct is restricted to two special areas of the full Palworld map: northeast and west—both in Pal Sanctuaries.

Entering a Pal Sanctuary will trigger the “Criminal Activity Underway” warning, so while roaming around in a Pal Sanctuary may get you closer to catching an Incineram Noct, it can also land you in hot water as you’ll become Wanted if you’re seen. Remember, you can always remove Wanted in Palworld.

So if you’re going to try to obtain an Incineram Noct, make sure you’re prepared for more than just a battle against the Pal.

How to catch Incineram Noct in Palworld

You also need to be ready for the Incineram Noct itself as to catch one, youideally need several Ultra Spheres or Legendary Spheres—due to it being a high-level Pal by default.

Regular guns and attacks won’t be enough, so come prepared, and you’ll need to get its health down low to the point of full depletion to catch it. Also, if we’re being honest, you’ll need to focus on rounding up Legendary Spheres over Ultra Spheres, too.

A key thing to note, as well, is that Dragon-type Pals are the best for weakening Dark-types, so a Relaxaurus or Quivern could be ideal for this encounter.

related content
Read Article How to find and catch Frostallion in Palworld
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Frostallion in Palworld
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to assign jobs to Pals in your base in Palworld
pals on assembly line in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to assign jobs to Pals in your base in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to breed Ragnahawk in Palworld
A picture of Ragnahawk with its wings wide spread on a gradient background
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Ragnahawk in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Best Electric-type Pals in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting Mossanda Lux
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Electric-type Pals in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to create a Coal farm in Palworld
Hangyu chasing Lamballs in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to create a Coal farm in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to find and catch Frostallion in Palworld
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Frostallion in Palworld
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to assign jobs to Pals in your base in Palworld
pals on assembly line in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to assign jobs to Pals in your base in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to breed Ragnahawk in Palworld
A picture of Ragnahawk with its wings wide spread on a gradient background
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Ragnahawk in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Best Electric-type Pals in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting Mossanda Lux
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Electric-type Pals in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to create a Coal farm in Palworld
Hangyu chasing Lamballs in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to create a Coal farm in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 23, 2024

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.