How to find and catch Quivern in Palworld

Quivern is the cute dragon-like Pal everyone wants to add to their parties in Palworld.

Other than being adorable, it’s one of the most reliable flying mounts you can add to your party early to help you get around the world and explore high-to-reach places—so long as you create its Saddle after catching one.

There are two ways to get Quivern. Here’s how.

How to find Quivern Boss Battle in Palworld

Boss Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports Quivern Boss Location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get Quivern, especially at the beginning of the game, is to head towards its Alpha Boss Fight level near the northern Spawn Points of the map. It’ll be level 23, so while it isn’t an easy boss fight to start, it’s still quite doable.

If you plan to catch it, take at least a tier three Pal Sphere with you and have significantly leveled up your Capture Power to improve your chances of a capture. I would also advise going into the fight with at least a Crossbow as a weapon.

By the time I faced off against the boss, I was using a Handgun and could take it down easily without any Pal support. But for safety, always go prepared with the best weapons and items. You wouldn’t want to die and lose everything.

How to find a wild Quivern in Palworld

Wild Sighting! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are up to being a bit of a criminal, you can also find Quivern in the wild at a much higher level at the Pal Sanctuary to the west.

This sanctuary is a large protected structure across the ocean that will require a Pal capable of flying or swimming to take you there. On this island, Wuivern will spawn randomly, either day or night and is a bit of a rare spawn to come across.

It’ll be higher level, too, which makes it harder to find than the boss area, but if you want a higher leveled, smaller, non-alpha version of the cute dragon, you can head out there with some tier four or tier five Pal Spheres to try your luck at capturing one.

Just be careful not to be seen by any human NPCs on the island, or you will become a wanted figure.