How to improve Capture Power in Palworld

Capturing Pals is an inevitable job you have as a hunter in Palworld, but sometimes, those cheeky critters can give you a hard time. No wonder you’re looking for ways to increase your Capture Power for Pals. Well, I’ve got you covered.

What is Capture Power in Palworld and how to increase it

Make it easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Capture Power in Palworld denotes the ease with which you can catch a wild Pal. If you’ve got a high Capture Power, it means you can capture Pals more easily.

There are multiple ways to increase your Capture Power and rate in Palworld, including the following:

Using a stronger Pal Sphere Throwing a Pal Sphere at an unsuspecting Pal for the extra back bonus Offering Lifmunk Effigies to a Statue of Power

There are six kinds of Pal Spheres in Palworld, and whose recipes unlock at a higher level offer a higher Capture power and catch rate than the base Pal Sphere. Mega and Giga Spheres unlock early on in the game, so I suggest crafting a few before taking on Alpha Pals or other high-level Pals to enjoy increased Capture Power.

Back bonus is enabled when you approach a Pal unnoticed. Don’t try catching a Pal from the back without dealing some amount of damage, however, as it’ll most likely escape. What you can do is deal significant damage to a Pal and then move away from them. As soon as they stop following you, you can return, sneak in behind the damaged Pal and throw a Pal Sphere for the added back bonus.

Then again, I’ve found offering Lifmunk Effigies to the Statue of Power to be the least hectic method out of all. But it can be a bit tedious to decipher on your own, so here are some insights.

Where to find Lifmunk Effigies in Palworld?

Lifmunk Effigy, anyone? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To offer Lifmunk Effigies to a Statue of Power in Palworld, you have to find them first. Thankfully, spotting a Lifmunk Effigy isn’t as hard as it seems. It glows in bright green, so it’s pretty easy to spot even in broad daylight. That said, these don’t spawn at definitive spots. I’ve found my effigies on the edges of cliffs and in front of cave entrances. I also found one at the top of a tower. Yes, it’s that random.

Now, once you have enough Lifmunk Effigies, you can offer them to a Statue of Power. You can build this statue in your base or anywhere in the Palworld world. To unlock the recipe for Statue of Power, you’ll need Ancient Technology points, which can be earned by defeating world and dungeon bosses.

Gotta build a statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have Ancient Technology points to spare, open up the game menu (ESC key) and go to the Technology tab. Scroll down, and the Statue of Power should appear in the purple “Ancient Technology” column.

Once you have the statue, you can open up its menu to offer the Lifmunk Effigies you collected to upgrade your Capture Power. Keep offering effigies as you find them to boost your Capture Power to the maximum limit.