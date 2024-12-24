All Sphere Modules in Palworld and how to get them

Ever feel like Pals just won’t stay in their Spheres in Palworld? Luckily for you, developer Pocketpair has implemented new items called Sphere Modules into the game to help increase your capture power—and these are upgrades you’ll most definitely want to build.
Table of contents
What are Sphere Modules?
Sphere Modules act as upgrades for your Pal Spheres, impacting the trajectory of the orb as you throw it and increasing the chances you will successfully catch a wild Pal. The various types of modules offer slightly different effects; some home in on creatures, while others put a slight curve on a Sphere instead. But there’s one trait in common across all modules; they all up your odds of capturing a Pal.
You can only have one Sphere Module equipped at a time. Like other accessories or gear, these items need to be slotted into an equipment slot before you’ll start seeing their effects. Once you have one equipped, it will modulate all Pal Spheres you use, regardless of their level.
All Sphere Modules in Palworld, their effects, and how to get them
As of the Feybreak update that released on Dec. 23, there are a total of six Sphere Modules in Palworld. To unlock these items, you’ll need to head over to the Technology tree and reach each level that corresponds to the module. Once you have the crafting recipe unlocked, Sphere Modules can be created at either a Sphere Workbench or a Sphere Assembly Line by a Pal with the Handiwork specialty.
Below are all of the current Sphere Modules in Palworld, the level you need to reach to unlock them, and their required crafting materials.
|Module Name
|Technology Level
|Description
|Required Crafting Materials
Heavy Weight Module
|11
|Equipping it makes the Sphere heavier, reducing its range but increasing capture power.
|10 Paldium Fragment
10 Ingot
20 Stone
Curve Module
|23
|Equipping it causes the Sphere to spin with a curved trajectory. It becomes easier to catch Pals off guard and increases capture power.
|30 Paldium Fragment
30 Ingot
50 Stone
5 Ancient Civilization Parts
Sniper Module
|31
|Equipping it increases the Sphere’s range, allowing it to sharply capture Pals and enhancing capture power.
|50 Paldium Fragment
50 Ingot
30 Cement
10 Ancient Civilization Parts
Slider Module
|39
|Equipping it adds a slider spin to the Sphere. The Sphere curves at a sharp angle, making easier to catch Pals off guard and increasing capture power.
|100 Paldium Fragment
50 Refined Ingot
50 Carbon Fiber
15 Ancient Civilization Parts
Sniper Module II
|47
|Equipping it significantly increases the Sphere’s range, allowing it to sharply capture Pals and enhancing capture power.
|200 Paldium Fragment
50 Pal Metal Ingot
30 Carbon Fiber
30 Ancient Civilization Parts
5 Ancient Civilization Core
Homing Module
|57
|Equipping it makes the Sphere home in on Pals, further increasing capture power.
|50 Plasteel
100 Carbon Fiber
50 Ancient Civilization Parts
50 Dark Fragment
10 Ancient Civilization Core
How to equip a Sphere Module
Equipping a Sphere Module works the same as slotting in a Glider or a food item. If you do not have a Sphere Module currently equipped whenever you pick one up from the worktable or assembly line, the game will automatically equip it for you. If you’d like to replace a module with another, follow these steps:
- Open your inventory by pressing the Tab key or menu button on controller
- Hover over the Sphere Module you want to equip
- Right-click on your mouse or press Y or Triangle on controller
- The Sphere Module will move into the designated slot
Sphere Modules weren’t the only new feature that hit live servers with the Feybreak update. Players also got a new Sphere Critical feature, a Pal Expedition system, plenty of new species, an additional island to explore, and much more. You can check out the full list of changes on Palworld‘s official Steam page.
Published: Dec 24, 2024 06:13 pm