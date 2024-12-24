All Sphere Modules in Palworld and how to get them

Ever feel like Pals just won’t stay in their Spheres in Palworld? Luckily for you, developer Pocketpair has implemented new items called Sphere Modules into the game to help increase your capture power—and these are upgrades you’ll most definitely want to build.

What are Sphere Modules?

Sphere Modules act as upgrades for your Pal Spheres, impacting the trajectory of the orb as you throw it and increasing the chances you will successfully catch a wild Pal. The various types of modules offer slightly different effects; some home in on creatures, while others put a slight curve on a Sphere instead. But there’s one trait in common across all modules; they all up your odds of capturing a Pal.

You can only have one Sphere Module equipped at a time. Like other accessories or gear, these items need to be slotted into an equipment slot before you’ll start seeing their effects. Once you have one equipped, it will modulate all Pal Spheres you use, regardless of their level.

You’ll find the Sphere Module slot beneath the Glider on your character screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Sphere Modules in Palworld, their effects, and how to get them

As of the Feybreak update that released on Dec. 23, there are a total of six Sphere Modules in Palworld. To unlock these items, you’ll need to head over to the Technology tree and reach each level that corresponds to the module. Once you have the crafting recipe unlocked, Sphere Modules can be created at either a Sphere Workbench or a Sphere Assembly Line by a Pal with the Handiwork specialty.

Below are all of the current Sphere Modules in Palworld, the level you need to reach to unlock them, and their required crafting materials.

Module Name Technology Level Description Required Crafting Materials

Heavy Weight Module 11 Equipping it makes the Sphere heavier, reducing its range but increasing capture power. 10 Paldium Fragment

10 Ingot

20 Stone

Curve Module 23 Equipping it causes the Sphere to spin with a curved trajectory. It becomes easier to catch Pals off guard and increases capture power. 30 Paldium Fragment

30 Ingot

50 Stone

5 Ancient Civilization Parts

Sniper Module 31 Equipping it increases the Sphere’s range, allowing it to sharply capture Pals and enhancing capture power. 50 Paldium Fragment

50 Ingot

30 Cement

10 Ancient Civilization Parts

Slider Module 39 Equipping it adds a slider spin to the Sphere. The Sphere curves at a sharp angle, making easier to catch Pals off guard and increasing capture power. 100 Paldium Fragment

50 Refined Ingot

50 Carbon Fiber

15 Ancient Civilization Parts

Sniper Module II 47 Equipping it significantly increases the Sphere’s range, allowing it to sharply capture Pals and enhancing capture power. 200 Paldium Fragment

50 Pal Metal Ingot

30 Carbon Fiber

30 Ancient Civilization Parts

5 Ancient Civilization Core

Homing Module 57 Equipping it makes the Sphere home in on Pals, further increasing capture power. 50 Plasteel

100 Carbon Fiber

50 Ancient Civilization Parts

50 Dark Fragment

10 Ancient Civilization Core

How to equip a Sphere Module

Equipping a Sphere Module works the same as slotting in a Glider or a food item. If you do not have a Sphere Module currently equipped whenever you pick one up from the worktable or assembly line, the game will automatically equip it for you. If you’d like to replace a module with another, follow these steps:

Open your inventory by pressing the Tab key or menu button on controller

Hover over the Sphere Module you want to equip

Right-click on your mouse or press Y or Triangle on controller

The Sphere Module will move into the designated slot

Sphere Modules weren’t the only new feature that hit live servers with the Feybreak update. Players also got a new Sphere Critical feature, a Pal Expedition system, plenty of new species, an additional island to explore, and much more. You can check out the full list of changes on Palworld‘s official Steam page.

