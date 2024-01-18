How to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld

Ancient Civilization Parts are a vital resource in Palworld. You can use them to craft some of the best items in the game, so you may be wondering how to get them—and we have the answer.

Using Ancient Technology Points unlocks a variety of items, including the Egg Incubator and Feed Bag, though these recipes often require Ancient Civilization Parts to craft, and they’re among the rarest resources in Palworld.

Once you’re established in Palworld, however, you should be able to get into a routine that nets you a steady supply of Ancient Civilization Parts. We’re here to tell you exactly how.

Where to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld

A valuable resource.

To get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld, you must defeat bosses and complete Cave Raids found across Palpagos Island. That said, you shouldn’t take on these challenges without ensuring you’re prepared for the fight ahead.

Bosses in Palworld come in various forms. The ones that provide Ancient Civilization Parts are Alpha Pals, which are marked on your map with a circle once you have located them, and Raid Dens, which appear as giant blue circles across the map and are often located right next to a Fast Travel spot.

When battling against Alpha Pals or bosses in Raid Dens, you need to either defeat the Pal or catch it to complete the fight and earn Ancient Civilization Parts as a reward. The amount you get varies, but is usually only one or two.

Lots of loot.

Cave Raids are the best way to get Ancient Civilization Parts, but unlike Alpha Pals and Raid Dens, they aren’t as easy to see on your map. You can spot entrances to caves when you’re exploring the world by looking for large, dark cave openings on the sides of cliffs and rocks.

When entering a Cave Raid, you’ll have to work your way through a small map that consists of several small rooms, each of which often has wild Pals and enemies to fight. At the end of the Cave Raid, you’ll encounter a stronger Pal, which you can either defeat or catch. You can then loot several Chests before exiting the area—both of which can provide Ancient Civilization Parts.