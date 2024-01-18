Where to find the Rayne Syndicate Tower in Palworld

Beating the boss within Rayne Syndicate’s Tower should mark the conclusion of Palworld’s tutorial. If you’ve been following the Palbox missions closely, chances are you haven’t ventured far from your base. Then, finding the exact location of the tower might be a bit of a challenge.

Rayne Syndicate’s Tower location in Palworld

It’s right in the center of the map, a bit to the south. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find the Rayne Syndicate Tower entrance just a little south of the center of the Palworld map. It’s close to the Plateau of Beginnings area, to the northwest of it. There’s a Great Eagle Statue right next to it, so you can teleport to the area when you want. If you already have a Pal you can ride, like Melpaca, using it to get there faster is a great idea.

Rayne Syndicate Tower boss fight

This boss fight is easier at later levels. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Inside Rayne Syndicate’s Tower, you’re tasked with defeating the boss, Zoe, and her Grizzbolt within a 10-minute window. I recommend you bring a Pal with a Ground-type move to exploit Grizzbolt’s elemental weakness. My choice was Direhowl with Sand Blast, but early to mid-game options like Gumoss, Dumud, and Digtoise are also viable.

The challenge with this fight is that Palworld often sends you in a bit underleveled. Facing Zoe solo at around level 10 can be tough, potentially draining your resources without ensuring a win. To overcome this, consider joining forces with others in co-op multiplayer or tweaking your world settings to boost player damage. I beat her by amplifying my damage to five times the normal rate. Another alternative is to mimic a full party’s strength, setting the damage multiplier to four. This should be enough for a level 10 player to complete the Tower.

A last alternative is to simply ignore the Tutorial screen and continue playing the game until you’re at a high enough level to solo it. In this case, I’d recommend going back when you’re around level 20.

Rewards for clearing Rayne Syndicate Tower

Scoring your first victory in the Rayne Syndicate Tower rewards you with five Ancient Technology Points and a substantial amount of experience. With these points, you can unlock the Egg Incubator, which is great for discovering the secrets within the Pal eggs you find. Also, unlocking the Small Feed Bag is a must, since it automatically feeds your Pals when they’re hungry, ensuring your team is always ready without any hassle.

Unfortunately, it’s impossible to capture Zoe’s Grizzbolt with Pal Spheres.