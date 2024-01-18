How to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld

Palworld has plenty of materials to collect and items to craft on your adventure, though some require you to spend hard-earned Ancient Technology Points.

Recommended Videos

You can use Ancient Technology Points in Palworld to unlock special crafting recipes in the Technology tree, shown on the right-hand side. This tree provides access to useful items like the Egg Incubator, Feeding Bags, and Grappling Guns.

Obtaining Ancient Technology Points requires you to face off against some of Palworld‘s toughest challenges, however, and they aren’t for the faint of heart. You can find all the details you need below.

How to earn Ancient Technology Points in Palworld

Tough fights bring great rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can earn Ancient Technology Points by defeating bosses in Palworld, of which there are several varieties.

Tower Bosses offer the biggest test of skill in Palworld and award the most Ancient Technology Points for defeating them. For example, after you defeat Zoe and Grizzbolt for the first time, you will receive five Ancient Technology Points. But while the fight is repeatable, you only get the reward once.

You can also get Ancient Technology Points from defeating Alpha Pals, which are significantly bigger than their standard counterparts. They’re marked with a red symbol next to their name and are shown on the map. Like Tower Bosses, you only get the reward for beating them the first time.

Completing Cave Raids is the final method to obtain Ancient Technology Points, which you receive after defeating their final boss. Cave Raids also provide Ancient Civilization Parts, which you need to construct some of the items unlocked by Ancient Technology Points.

The skill tree for Ancient Technology is significantly smaller than the standard Technology tree, so you don’t have to be as selective with your choices about what to unlock, as all items should be available to you eventually.