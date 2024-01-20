How to get the Feed Bag and what it does in Palworld

As a survival game, Palworld players must take care of themselves and their Pals in different ways, including feeding everyone. Throughout a long day of hunting, exploring, and hard labor, you and your Pals will eventually get hungry and need to eat anything from berries to bread to fresh Pal meat.

One way to make sure your team gets fed is by using a Feed Bag. Feed Bags are handy items that make your life so much easier, and your tummy will thank you. Here’s what you need to know to get your hands on a Feed Bag in Palworld.

What are Feed Bags in Palworld?

Start with the Small Feed Bag and work your way up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Feed Bags are used to automatically feed the player and their Pals when they’re hungry. Without a Feed Bag, you have to stop what you’re doing and manually go into your inventory to feed your team, so these bags are very convenient to have while exploring.

There are five sizes of Feed Bags:

Small Feed Bag : Adds one food slot for automatic consumption.

: Adds one food slot for automatic consumption. Average Feed Bag : Adds two food slots.

: Adds two food slots. Large Feed Bag : Adds three food slots.

: Adds three food slots. Huge Feed Bag : Adds four food slots.

: Adds four food slots. Giant Feed Bag: Adds five food slots.

The Feed Bag is not to be confused with the Feed Box, which is a craftable bin in your base where your hardworking Pals can help themselves to food whenever they get hungry. They both essentially serve the same purpose, except the Feed Bag works on-the-go and the Feed Box stays in your base.

How to make Feed Bags in Palworld

All of the Feed Bags are considered Ancient Technology, meaning you need to unlock their recipes using Ancient Technology Points earned by defeating bosses. After unlocking them, make sure you have enough materials to craft them. You must craft the smaller bags first as prerequisites to unlock the larger ones.

Small Feed Bag

Unlock starting at level 10.

One Ancient Technology Point.

Five Wood.

10 Fiber.

Three Leather.

Average Feed Bag

Unlock starting at level 20.

Two Ancient Technology Points.

10 Wood.

30 Fiber.

10 Leather.

Large Feed Bag

Unlock starting at level 26.

Three Ancient Technology Points.

20 Wood.

50 Fiber.

20 Leather.

Huge Feed Bag

Unlock starting at level 35.

Four Ancient Technology Points.

30 Wood.

90 Fiber.

35 Leather.

10 Carbon Fiber.

Giant Feed Bag