Palworld dungeons explained: Bosses, how to find, rewards

Dungeons are the equivalent of raids in Palworld, giving you and your friends a maze to explore with wave of enemies to get through to reach your final reward.

Recommended Videos

For a solo player, a cave dungeon is something that most will avoid. Whereas for multiplayer, its something to be excited about. For those taking part in their first dungeon looking to read up on what they can expect, let us explain it to you.

How to find a dungeon cave in Palworld

Very chilling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dungeons can be found around the Palword map as big black caves. Walking towards this areas will bring up an option to go into a raid either by yourself, or ready up to join with friends at the same time.

You cannot join a raid in progress and after you beat one, a brand new randomly generated dungeon will take its place after many real-time hours have passed.

How to navigate a dungeon in Palworld

Navigate Where? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you enter a dungeon you won’t be trapped in it if you don’t wish to keep going as you can easily turn around and exit the dungeon if you want to.

Before you move forward, however, there is one bit of advice I have for you above all else. Grab a piece of paper and draw a physical map. Scribble a little starting location on it, and keep track of where you are going at all times so you know not only where you have been but where the way back is.

Dungeons are massive, mapless areas with tons of turning paths with no clear direction on where you should go. You could spend literally minutes going down one path just to find out it was a straight dead road and need to turn and run all the way back to go down a new path.

There is no guarantee you are ever going the right way as only one path leads to the end of the dungeon. And if you get lost? Well the only way you are getting out of the dungeon is either by luck or killing yourself to let the torment end.

This is why playing in multiplayer is better, as you can split up and cover more ground. Luckily you can still ride on your mounts while in dungeons, so if you have a fast mount like I did you can breeze around until you finally discover the exit. I don’t advise coming into a dungeon without one.

What is the end goal for a dungeon in Palworld?

Dungeon Alpha Boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll know you have gotten to the end of a dungeon when you come across a large open space with an alpha version of one of the over 100 Pals as your final opponent. Defeating, or capturing, the Pal is the final challenge these dungeons will have and can be a pain depending on the level difference between yourself and the dungeon, and if you are playing with friends or not.

Coming prepared with enough weapons and ammo is ideal to being able to take down these bosses. Otherwise all that previous wondering around would all be for nought.

Dungeon Exit and Rewards. Screenshot Dot Esports

Once you finish, the real prize will be waiting you in one final room behind where the boss spawns.

No, we aren’t talking about the two chests brimming with prizes for you would be adventuerers. We are talking about the exit portal out of here. Click it! Quick! Lets get back to the surface to explore and catch some Pals!

No but really. Usually the rewards you get from dungeons can be a handful of things. Most of the time they are equable charms that can increase defense, health, etc, as well as rare gems you can sell to Wandering Traders for cash. Of course the Alpha Pal, if you catch it, is also a good prize as this is the only way to get unique Alpha Pals outside of the world’s boss spawns. So make the most of it.