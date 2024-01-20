Do bosses respawn in Palworld?

Palworld is full of Alpha Pals and tower bosses for you to challenge, either for XP and loot or to add to your party.

As you progress through Palworld, you will slowly but surely defeat a whole bunch of bosses, gaining resources and powerful allies in the process. But if you accidentally killed a Pal you wanted to catch, or enjoyed fighting against Palworld’s Tower bosses, you’re probably wondering if you’ll get the chance to fight them again.

Will a boss respawn in Palworld after you beat it?

Image via Pocketpair

Yes, all bosses respawn in Palworld. This includes Alpha Pals that appear around the map, as well as the bosses in Palworld’s towers, like Rayne Syndicate Tower. That said, when it comes to towers and cave raids, there is a set timer that dictates when you can fight them again. You will need to wait for that timer to reach zero to repeat the challenge.

For Alpha Pals and bosses, it usually takes an in-game day for these Pals to respawn. When they do, you will be able to fight and try to capture them all over again. That includes collecting the materials they drop, like Ancient Civilization Parts. The only thing you can’t do with these respawned bosses is grind for Ancient Tech Points.