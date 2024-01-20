How to get the Grappling Gun in Palworld

Palworld is all about combining adorable creatures, crafting, and guns all into one big survival game, so it just makes sense that players can craft and use a Grappling Gun.

Like other guns and weapons, the Grappling Gun isn’t immediately available to make right from the start of your Palworld adventure, and there are some requirements you need to meet to unlock and craft one of your own.

Here’s everything you need to know to obtain the Grappling Gun in Palworld.

How to make the Grappling Gun in Palworld

Work your way up to level 12 and gather the materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Grappling Gun is Ancient Technology that can be unlocked starting at level 12, using one Ancient Technology Point which can be earned after defeating a boss for the first time.

Once you hit level 12, you need the following items to make one Grappling Gun:

10 Paldium Fragments.

10 Ingot.

30 Fiber.

One Ancient Civilization Part.

Most of the items on this list are pretty easy to obtain. Paldium Fragments are common items that can be found on the ground or by hitting the blue Paldium rocks. Ingot is made from ores, requiring a Kindling Pal and a Primitive Furnace. Fiber is collected by chopping trees. You should have no problem gathering up these materials.

Ancient Civilization Parts, however, are quite rare. To earn them, you need to beat bosses and Cave Raids. Just make sure you’re strong enough and prepared to take those challenges on.

Rather than being a weapon intended to deal damage, the Grappling Gun is actually used for movement. The user can shoot a hook at something in the distance and they’ll be pulled toward that target. The description says it can be useful for “places with varying elevation,” so this might be the gun for you if you’re tired of jumping and climbing around everywhere.