How to hatch Pal Eggs in Palworld

Getting your hands on every Pal in Palworld isn’t always as easy as throwing Pal Spheres and hoping for the best, as some Pals come from Pal Eggs.

In Palworld, Pal Eggs provide an easy way to add a new Pal to your collection, but it’s time-consuming and requires some groundwork to unlock the necessary materials and items. Fear not, though, as we’ll explain everything you need to know about Pal Eggs in Palworld in this guide, including how to get them and hatch them.

How to get Pal Eggs in Palworld

Egg-cellent.

The easiest way to obtain Pal Eggs is to find them in the world. You’ll find a variety of eggs in this way, providing access to new Pals that you may not have encountered already. Unlike other survival games, nearby Pals will not turn aggressive if you pick up a Pal Egg.

Pal Eggs appear in a variety of environments but are often slightly out of normal view, hidden away near cliff edges or in dark corners. Sometimes, however, you will be able to see them easily out in the open.

The other method to obtain Pal Eggs is to breed Pals yourself. You must first build a Breeding Pen, which is unlocked at level 19, using 100 Wood, 20 Stone, and 50 Fiber. You also need a male and female Pal, as well as Cake.

Breeding through this method has the benefit of being able to provide different Pals you may not be able to catch in the wild, and it’s also possible to breed two different Pals together to create a new type.

Whichever route you go down to gather Pal Eggs, you need to build an Egg Incubator to hatch them, and you’ll also need a lot of time.

How to craft an Egg Incubator in Palworld

Special item needed.

To craft an Egg Incubator in Palworld, you need Paldium Fragments, Cloth, Stone, and Ancient Civilization Parts—the latter of which can be tough to obtain as you need to defeat bosses or venture into Cave Raids to receive them.

Fortunately, you only need two Ancient Civilization Parts, along with 10 Paldium Fragments, five Cloth, and 30 Stone. Aside from the rare Ancient Civilization Parts, the other materials should be things you have easy access to.

Once you’ve built the Egg Incubator, interact with the item and add a Pal Egg from your inventory to the Egg Incubator. A countdown timer will begin showing how long remains until your new friend hatches—but don’t expect a quick turnaround, as the eggs I hatched all took three hours.

If you’re in a single-player world, this means the timer will only continue to tick down while you are actively playing and will pause when you are offline. If you are on a dedicated server, the countdown will continue even if you are offline.

Once the countdown on the Egg Incubator hits zero, interact with it again to remove the hatched Pal, which automatically adds it to your Palbox. There is no maturation time or care required, as hatched Pals instantly reach adulthood.