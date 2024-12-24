Forgot password
Palworld Expedition guide: All dungeons, rewards, and more

Expeditions are an easy way to get rewards, but you must first complete a series of prerequisites before your Pals can go on their own journey.
Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
|

Published: Dec 23, 2024 07:29 pm

They all grow up and leave the nest some day, don’t they? At least, that’s what we’re telling ourselves when we send our Pals on Expeditions in Palworld.

As of the Feybreak patch that hit live servers on Dec. 23, you can now send your Pals on their very own journey through Palworld’s Expedition mechanic. This dungeon system offers a wide variety of lucrative rewards, but it comes at a bit of a cost: You won’t be able to access your Pals or take advantage of their labor while they’re out on an Expedition. Although this ends up being a fair trade, there are a few requirements you must first meet before your Pals can partake in a dungeon run.

Table of contents

Building a Pal Expedition Station

A screenshot from the Palworld Technology Screen showing the Pal Expedition Station and what level readers need to be to unlock it, as well as the required ingredients to craft it.
Reach level 15 before you can send your Pals on their very own journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can send your Pals on their very own Expeditions, you must first unlock the Pal Expedition Station, which can be found at level 15 on the Technology Tree. You’ll need to then craft it with the following materials and place it in your base:

This structure takes up a massive amount of space; it is a giant mine, after all. Make sure you clear out some room in your base for it before you attempt to place it; otherwise, you’ll be desperately trying to squeeze it in between buildings and storage chests.

How to send Pals on Expeditions

When you interact with the Pal Expedition Station, you’ll see different options to choose from. There are currently a total of seven Expeditions for you to select from. These dungeons are tied to the Towers in the game, and only when you defeat a Tower will you be able to send Pals onto the corresponding Expedition. For example, the first dungeon, Cave in the Grassland, requires you to defeat the Rayne Syndicate Tower before it’ll unlock.

Each dungeon recommends a certain amount of Firepower, and each of your Pals bring their own level. Higher level Pals will pack a lot more Firepower than lower level ones. You can go through your Pal Box and manually select each Pal you’d like to send on the Expedition until your Firepower adds up to the recommended level, or you can have the Expedition auto-select it for you.

A screenshot from the Pal Expedition screen in Palworld showing Cave in the Grassland and how much Firepower is needed for a shot at the rewards.
Go overboard and play it safe, or risk it all? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you surpass the recommended Firepower level, your chances at receiving rewards increases. If you’re short of it, however, your shot at earning loot is much lower. The time it takes to complete the Expedition will largely depend on which Pals are sent on the mission: the more Firepower over the recommended amount you are, the less time the expedition will take.

All Expedition rewards in Palworld

The different Expeditions offer various rewards—but just because something has a chance to drop from a run, doesn’t mean it will drop from the run. If you’re aiming for a specific item, you’ll likely have to go on several Expeditions before you’ll earn it. For my first run in the Cave in the Grassland, I received nine out of the 11 possible rewards.

The rewards range from different types of Pal Spheres, Pal Souls, creature drops, crafting ingredients and more. To see all the possible rewards from each Expedition, view the table below:

Expedition NameUnlock RequirementRecommended FirepowerPossible Rewards
Cave in the GrasslandDefeat the Rayne Syndicate Tower25,000Ancient Pal Manuscript
Pal Sphere
Mega Sphere
Ore
Paldium Fragment
Small Pal Soul
Chikipi Poultry
Lamball Mutton
Mushroom
Cavern Mushroom
Ancient Civilization Parts
Forest’s Secret RealmDefeat the Free Pal Alliance Tower56,000Ancient Pal Manuscript
Mega Sphere
Giga Sphere
Ore
Paldium Fragment
Small Pal Soul
Medium Pal Soul
Rushoar Pork
Galeclaw Poultry
Mushroom
Cavern Mushroom
Bellanoir’s Slab Fragment
Ancient Civilization Parts
Volcanic Inferno CaveDefeat the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre Tower144,000Ancient Pal Manuscript
Hyper Sphere
Ultra Sphere
Sulfur
Ore
Medium Pal Soul
Large Pal Soul
Caprity Meat
Raw Kelpsea
Cavern Mushroom
Bellanoir’s Slab Fragment
Bellanoir Libero’s Slab Fragment
Ancient Civilization Parts
Hidden Ruins of the DesertDefeat the PIDF Tower209,000Ancient Pal Manuscript
Hyper Sphere
Ultra Sphere
Coal
Ore
Medium Pal Soul
Large Pal Soul
Raw Dumud
Eikthyrdeer Venison
Cavern Mushroom
Bellanoir’s Slab Fragment
Bellanoir Libero’s Slab Fragment
Ancient Civilization Parts
Frozen Cave of the Snow MountainDefeat the PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower286,000Ancient Pal Manuscript
Ultra Sphere
Legendary Sphere
Pure Quartz
Ore
Large Pal Soul
Mammorest Meat
Reindrix Venison
Bellanoir Libero’s Slab Fragment
Blazamut Ryu Slab Fragment
Ancient Civilization Parts
Ancient Civilization Core
Spirit Blossom Cave of SakurajimaDefeat the Moonflower Tower375,000Ancient Pal Manuscript
Legendary Sphere
Ultimate Sphere
Ore
Crude Oil
Large Pal Soul
Giant Pal Soul
Broncherry Meat
Mozzarina Meat
Xenolord Slab Fragment
Blazamut Ryu Slab Fragment
Ancient Civilization Parts
Ancient Civilization Core
Dark Cave of FeybreakDefeat the Feybreak Tower476,000Ancient Pal Manuscript
Ultimate Sphere
Exotic Sphere
Crude Oil
Chromite
Giant Pal Soul
Broncherry Meat
Mammorest Meat
Xenolord Slab Fragment
Blazamut Ryu Slab Fragment
Ancient Civilization Parts
Ancient Civilization Core
