Palworld Expedition guide: All dungeons, rewards, and more

They all grow up and leave the nest some day, don’t they? At least, that’s what we’re telling ourselves when we send our Pals on Expeditions in Palworld.
As of the Feybreak patch that hit live servers on Dec. 23, you can now send your Pals on their very own journey through Palworld’s Expedition mechanic. This dungeon system offers a wide variety of lucrative rewards, but it comes at a bit of a cost: You won’t be able to access your Pals or take advantage of their labor while they’re out on an Expedition. Although this ends up being a fair trade, there are a few requirements you must first meet before your Pals can partake in a dungeon run.
Building a Pal Expedition Station
Before you can send your Pals on their very own Expeditions, you must first unlock the Pal Expedition Station, which can be found at level 15 on the Technology Tree. You’ll need to then craft it with the following materials and place it in your base:
- 20 Wood
- 20 Stone
- 5 Paldium Fragments
This structure takes up a massive amount of space; it is a giant mine, after all. Make sure you clear out some room in your base for it before you attempt to place it; otherwise, you’ll be desperately trying to squeeze it in between buildings and storage chests.
How to send Pals on Expeditions
When you interact with the Pal Expedition Station, you’ll see different options to choose from. There are currently a total of seven Expeditions for you to select from. These dungeons are tied to the Towers in the game, and only when you defeat a Tower will you be able to send Pals onto the corresponding Expedition. For example, the first dungeon, Cave in the Grassland, requires you to defeat the Rayne Syndicate Tower before it’ll unlock.
Each dungeon recommends a certain amount of Firepower, and each of your Pals bring their own level. Higher level Pals will pack a lot more Firepower than lower level ones. You can go through your Pal Box and manually select each Pal you’d like to send on the Expedition until your Firepower adds up to the recommended level, or you can have the Expedition auto-select it for you.
If you surpass the recommended Firepower level, your chances at receiving rewards increases. If you’re short of it, however, your shot at earning loot is much lower. The time it takes to complete the Expedition will largely depend on which Pals are sent on the mission: the more Firepower over the recommended amount you are, the less time the expedition will take.
All Expedition rewards in Palworld
The different Expeditions offer various rewards—but just because something has a chance to drop from a run, doesn’t mean it will drop from the run. If you’re aiming for a specific item, you’ll likely have to go on several Expeditions before you’ll earn it. For my first run in the Cave in the Grassland, I received nine out of the 11 possible rewards.
The rewards range from different types of Pal Spheres, Pal Souls, creature drops, crafting ingredients and more. To see all the possible rewards from each Expedition, view the table below:
|Expedition Name
|Unlock Requirement
|Recommended Firepower
|Possible Rewards
|Cave in the Grassland
|Defeat the Rayne Syndicate Tower
|25,000
|Ancient Pal Manuscript
Pal Sphere
Mega Sphere
Ore
Paldium Fragment
Small Pal Soul
Chikipi Poultry
Lamball Mutton
Mushroom
Cavern Mushroom
Ancient Civilization Parts
|Forest’s Secret Realm
|Defeat the Free Pal Alliance Tower
|56,000
|Ancient Pal Manuscript
Mega Sphere
Giga Sphere
Ore
Paldium Fragment
Small Pal Soul
Medium Pal Soul
Rushoar Pork
Galeclaw Poultry
Mushroom
Cavern Mushroom
Bellanoir’s Slab Fragment
Ancient Civilization Parts
|Volcanic Inferno Cave
|Defeat the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre Tower
|144,000
|Ancient Pal Manuscript
Hyper Sphere
Ultra Sphere
Sulfur
Ore
Medium Pal Soul
Large Pal Soul
Caprity Meat
Raw Kelpsea
Cavern Mushroom
Bellanoir’s Slab Fragment
Bellanoir Libero’s Slab Fragment
Ancient Civilization Parts
|Hidden Ruins of the Desert
|Defeat the PIDF Tower
|209,000
|Ancient Pal Manuscript
Hyper Sphere
Ultra Sphere
Coal
Ore
Medium Pal Soul
Large Pal Soul
Raw Dumud
Eikthyrdeer Venison
Cavern Mushroom
Bellanoir’s Slab Fragment
Bellanoir Libero’s Slab Fragment
Ancient Civilization Parts
|Frozen Cave of the Snow Mountain
|Defeat the PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower
|286,000
|Ancient Pal Manuscript
Ultra Sphere
Legendary Sphere
Pure Quartz
Ore
Large Pal Soul
Mammorest Meat
Reindrix Venison
Bellanoir Libero’s Slab Fragment
Blazamut Ryu Slab Fragment
Ancient Civilization Parts
Ancient Civilization Core
|Spirit Blossom Cave of Sakurajima
|Defeat the Moonflower Tower
|375,000
|Ancient Pal Manuscript
Legendary Sphere
Ultimate Sphere
Ore
Crude Oil
Large Pal Soul
Giant Pal Soul
Broncherry Meat
Mozzarina Meat
Xenolord Slab Fragment
Blazamut Ryu Slab Fragment
Ancient Civilization Parts
Ancient Civilization Core
|Dark Cave of Feybreak
|Defeat the Feybreak Tower
|476,000
|Ancient Pal Manuscript
Ultimate Sphere
Exotic Sphere
Crude Oil
Chromite
Giant Pal Soul
Broncherry Meat
Mammorest Meat
Xenolord Slab Fragment
Blazamut Ryu Slab Fragment
Ancient Civilization Parts
Ancient Civilization Core
Published: Dec 23, 2024 07:29 pm