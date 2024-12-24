Palworld Expedition guide: All dungeons, rewards, and more

They all grow up and leave the nest some day, don’t they? At least, that’s what we’re telling ourselves when we send our Pals on Expeditions in Palworld.

As of the Feybreak patch that hit live servers on Dec. 23, you can now send your Pals on their very own journey through Palworld’s Expedition mechanic. This dungeon system offers a wide variety of lucrative rewards, but it comes at a bit of a cost: You won’t be able to access your Pals or take advantage of their labor while they’re out on an Expedition. Although this ends up being a fair trade, there are a few requirements you must first meet before your Pals can partake in a dungeon run.

Building a Pal Expedition Station

Reach level 15 before you can send your Pals on their very own journey.

Before you can send your Pals on their very own Expeditions, you must first unlock the Pal Expedition Station, which can be found at level 15 on the Technology Tree. You’ll need to then craft it with the following materials and place it in your base:

20 Wood

20 Stone

5 Paldium Fragments

This structure takes up a massive amount of space; it is a giant mine, after all. Make sure you clear out some room in your base for it before you attempt to place it; otherwise, you’ll be desperately trying to squeeze it in between buildings and storage chests.

How to send Pals on Expeditions

When you interact with the Pal Expedition Station, you’ll see different options to choose from. There are currently a total of seven Expeditions for you to select from. These dungeons are tied to the Towers in the game, and only when you defeat a Tower will you be able to send Pals onto the corresponding Expedition. For example, the first dungeon, Cave in the Grassland, requires you to defeat the Rayne Syndicate Tower before it’ll unlock.

Each dungeon recommends a certain amount of Firepower, and each of your Pals bring their own level. Higher level Pals will pack a lot more Firepower than lower level ones. You can go through your Pal Box and manually select each Pal you’d like to send on the Expedition until your Firepower adds up to the recommended level, or you can have the Expedition auto-select it for you.

If you surpass the recommended Firepower level, your chances at receiving rewards increases.

If you surpass the recommended Firepower level, your chances at receiving rewards increases. If you’re short of it, however, your shot at earning loot is much lower. The time it takes to complete the Expedition will largely depend on which Pals are sent on the mission: the more Firepower over the recommended amount you are, the less time the expedition will take.

All Expedition rewards in Palworld

The different Expeditions offer various rewards—but just because something has a chance to drop from a run, doesn’t mean it will drop from the run. If you’re aiming for a specific item, you’ll likely have to go on several Expeditions before you’ll earn it. For my first run in the Cave in the Grassland, I received nine out of the 11 possible rewards.

The rewards range from different types of Pal Spheres, Pal Souls, creature drops, crafting ingredients and more. To see all the possible rewards from each Expedition, view the table below:

Expedition Name Unlock Requirement Recommended Firepower Possible Rewards Cave in the Grassland Defeat the Rayne Syndicate Tower 25,000 Ancient Pal Manuscript

Pal Sphere

Mega Sphere

Ore

Paldium Fragment

Small Pal Soul

Chikipi Poultry

Lamball Mutton

Mushroom

Cavern Mushroom

Ancient Civilization Parts Forest’s Secret Realm Defeat the Free Pal Alliance Tower 56,000 Ancient Pal Manuscript

Mega Sphere

Giga Sphere

Ore

Paldium Fragment

Small Pal Soul

Medium Pal Soul

Rushoar Pork

Galeclaw Poultry

Mushroom

Cavern Mushroom

Bellanoir’s Slab Fragment

Ancient Civilization Parts Volcanic Inferno Cave Defeat the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre Tower 144,000 Ancient Pal Manuscript

Hyper Sphere

Ultra Sphere

Sulfur

Ore

Medium Pal Soul

Large Pal Soul

Caprity Meat

Raw Kelpsea

Cavern Mushroom

Bellanoir’s Slab Fragment

Bellanoir Libero’s Slab Fragment

Ancient Civilization Parts Hidden Ruins of the Desert Defeat the PIDF Tower 209,000 Ancient Pal Manuscript

Hyper Sphere

Ultra Sphere

Coal

Ore

Medium Pal Soul

Large Pal Soul

Raw Dumud

Eikthyrdeer Venison

Cavern Mushroom

Bellanoir’s Slab Fragment

Bellanoir Libero’s Slab Fragment

Ancient Civilization Parts Frozen Cave of the Snow Mountain Defeat the PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower 286,000 Ancient Pal Manuscript

Ultra Sphere

Legendary Sphere

Pure Quartz

Ore

Large Pal Soul

Mammorest Meat

Reindrix Venison

Bellanoir Libero’s Slab Fragment

Blazamut Ryu Slab Fragment

Ancient Civilization Parts

Ancient Civilization Core Spirit Blossom Cave of Sakurajima Defeat the Moonflower Tower 375,000 Ancient Pal Manuscript

Legendary Sphere

Ultimate Sphere

Ore

Crude Oil

Large Pal Soul

Giant Pal Soul

Broncherry Meat

Mozzarina Meat

Xenolord Slab Fragment

Blazamut Ryu Slab Fragment

Ancient Civilization Parts

Ancient Civilization Core Dark Cave of Feybreak Defeat the Feybreak Tower 476,000 Ancient Pal Manuscript

Ultimate Sphere

Exotic Sphere

Crude Oil

Chromite

Giant Pal Soul

Broncherry Meat

Mammorest Meat

Xenolord Slab Fragment

Blazamut Ryu Slab Fragment

Ancient Civilization Parts

Ancient Civilization Core

