All Pal Spheres in Palworld and how to get them

Quite simply, to catch Pals in Palworld, you’ll need Pal Spheres, and the game has a few variants. Here’s an in-depth look at every type of Pal Sphere, as well as how to craft Spheres in Palworld.

It’s no secret that Palworld is similar to Pokémon in a few ways. The complete Paldeck is reminiscent of the Pokedex, and Palworld‘s creature-catching mechanics are obviously inspired by the iconic Japanese franchise. Instead of Poke Balls, Palworld lets players yeet Pal Spheres. As you progress through the open-world adventure, you’ll find yourself needing to find and craft better Spheres to stand a chance against the game’s rarest creatures, like Alpha Pals.

Every Pal Sphere in Palworld

Altogether, Palworld currently has six different types of Pal Sphere for you to unlock and craft: Basic Pal Sphere, Mega Pal Sphere, Giga Pal Sphere, Hyper Pal Sphere, Ultra Pal Sphere, and Legendary Pal Sphere.

As you can imagine, the Pal Sphere is your basic ball that’s available almost immediately. It will serve you well for the first few hours as you acquire Palworld’s early-game, low-level creatures. Then, as you level up and start encountering tougher, higher-level species, Basic Pal Spheres just won’t cut it.

How to craft every Pal Sphere in Palworld

Each Pal Sphere requires you to be a certain level to be able to craft it, and you’ll also need to meet compulsory requirements like the level of your Crafting Bench, as well as the complexity and rarity of the materials necessary to manufacture them.

Basic Pal Sphere

This is your basic introduction to Pal-catching 101. The Pal Sphere teaches you the ins and outs of the system and how Catch Rates work. They also nicely intertwine with crafting, and you’ll probably discover they’re not very good at catching humans in Palworld.

Crafting Bench required: Primitive Workbench

Primitive Workbench Materials needed: 1x Paldium Fragment, 3x Wood, 3x Stone

1x Paldium Fragment, 3x Wood, 3x Stone Unlock Level: 2

Mega Pal Sphere

There will come a time when you’ll need to upgrade from the regular ol’ Pal Sphere and get yourself some Mega Pal Spheres. In line with gradual progression, they’ll provide a greater chance of obtaining Pals that cause standard Pal Spheres a bit of bother.

Crafting Bench required: Sphere Workbench

Sphere Workbench Materials needed: 1x Paldium Fragment, 1x Ingot, 5x Wood, 5x Stone

1x Paldium Fragment, 1x Ingot, 5x Wood, 5x Stone Unlock Level: 14

Giga Pal Sphere

Crafting Bench required: Sphere Workbench

Sphere Workbench Materials needed: 2x Paldium Fragment, 2x Ingot, 7x Wood, 7x Stone

2x Paldium Fragment, 2x Ingot, 7x Wood, 7x Stone Unlock Level: 20

We’re starting to turn the heat up now. If you’ve sunk a good few hours into Palworld, then the Giga Pal Sphere will eventually beckon. Again, it’s more reliable than a Mega Sphere and will make the RPG title’s more elusive beasts easier to add to your team.

Hyper Pal Sphere

Hyper Spheres are a huge step up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crafting Bench required: Sphere Assembly Line

Sphere Assembly Line Materials needed: 3x Paldium Fragment, 3x Ingot, 10x Wood, 2x Cement

3x Paldium Fragment, 3x Ingot, 10x Wood, 2x Cement Unlock Level: 27

More capture power and higher success rates, but even harder to craft—the Hyper Pal Sphere is the first truly advanced Pal Sphere. You need to be a fairly high level to unlock it, and even then, its crafting requirements are steep. Even so, there’s a reason to make Hyper Spheres—they do the job.

Ultra Pal Sphere

You’ll need Ultra Spheres if you want to be the very best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crafting Bench required: Sphere Assembly Line II

Sphere Assembly Line II Materials needed: Paldium Fragment x5, Refined Ingot x5, Carbon Fiber x2, Cement x3

Paldium Fragment x5, Refined Ingot x5, Carbon Fiber x2, Cement x3 Unlock Level: 35

If Pokémon has Ultra Balls, this is Palworld’s answer. The Ultra Pal Sphere is a late-game item that can effortlessly capture any low-level and mid-level Pals. On the other hand, it will give any Legendary or Shiny Pal a serious run for its money, and make enslaving humans all the more easier.

Legendary Pal Sphere

The best Pal Sphere in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crafting Bench required: Sphere Assembly Line II

Sphere Assembly Line II Materials needed: 10x Paldium Fragment, 5x Pal Metal Ingot, 3x Carbon Fiber, 5x Cement

10x Paldium Fragment, 5x Pal Metal Ingot, 3x Carbon Fiber, 5x Cement Unlock Level: 44

Not quite as restrictive as a Master Ball, Legendary Spheres are the magnum opus of Pal Spheres. They’re masterful devices that stand tall above the rest and are the quintessential cream of the crop. With a Legendary Pal Sphere, you have the best chance at catching any Pal, and they’re crucial if you want to catch Palworld’s Legendary Pals.