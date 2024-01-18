5 ways Palworld is similar to Pokémon and 5 ways it’s completely different

Palworld has attracted comparisons to Pokémon since it was first teased, and though there are some clear similarities, there are also some huge differences.

In the buildup to Palworld‘s fiercely-anticipated arrival, the Pocketpair title has struggled to shake off the “Pokémon with guns” nickname. As soon as you launch the game, certain features are immediately recognizable, but you should expect some big surprises, too.

I’ve spent hours exploring the fabulous world of Palworld in early access, so I’m here to give you a full breakdown of what’s familiar and what may catch you off guard.

Five ways Palworld is similar to Pokémon

Pals

Look familiar? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair on YouTube

There’s no denying the creatures in Palworld are eerily similar to those found in Pokémon, and a few, like Foxparks and Fennekin, feel nearly identical. You can clearly see where the inspiration comes from, though this is often the case with games in the monster-collector genre.

Pokémon usually takes inspiration from animals for its creatures, and Palworld has the same approach—so oftentimes, they end up looking fairly similar. Take the duck-like Pal, Fuack, for example. It makes sense having the Water element, but that makes it very similar to Pokémon’s Psyduck and Golduck.

Elements

Pals in Palworld have different Elements that give them different attack types, each of which has its own strengths and weaknesses. Pokémon, of course, does the same thing—but again, that’s something games in the monster-collector genre have in common.

A few of these Elements have the same name as their Pokémon counterparts, like Fire, Water, and Ice, and each Element in Palworld corresponds to a similar Element from Pokémon. Having said that, there are a few key differences in strengths and weaknesses that mean Pokémon players will have to re-learn the charts.

Leaders

A staple of the Pokémon franchise involves progressing through the game by battling Gym Leaders and collecting badges. Though Palworld doesn’t follow the exact same progression route, there are similarities between Gym Leaders and the bosses you’ll tackle scattered across Palpagos Island.

Palworld’s regions have towers that you need to find, ascend, and defeat the challenges within to unlock the mysteries of Palpagos Island. Unlike Pokémon, however, it’s entirely up to you whether you go down this path.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus mechanics

Throw Spheres whenever you like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pokémon franchise took a huge leap forward with Pokémon Legends: Arceus‘ open-world approach, and Palworld has a familiar feel to it, though certain other mechanics from Arceus are more recognizable.

Across Palworld, you can find and battle giant Alpha Pals, which provide a stern test and a tougher challenge than their regular counterparts. They’re very similar to Alpha Pokémon in Arceus. Similarly, you can attempt to catch Pals in Pal Spheres without entering combat in Palworld, which was also an option in Arceus.

Raids

Raids were first introduced to Pokémon in Sword and Shield, and they returned in Scarlet and Violet, with each Raid Den offering opportunities to catch powerful Pokémon that you may not be able to find elsewhere. Palworld does a similar thing.

Palworld has several types of raid, with one that sees you exploring caves before finishing with a fight against a tough Pal, and another that directly transports you to a boss fight a very powerful Pal—and it’s the latter that’s similar to Pokémon.

Five ways Palworld is completely different to Pokémon

Guns

Pikachu never had a gun. Image via Pocket Pair

The biggest difference between Palworld and Pokémon is what caught the eye as soon as Pocketpair first revealed the game: Guns. Pokémon has come a long way in its lifespan, but we’ve yet to see Pikachu with a Glock.

Palworld takes a much more adult approach to combat, with firearms you can wield or give to your Pals—but the nickname “Pokémon with guns” does an injustice to everything Palworld has to offer, as it’s far more than just pistols and shotguns.

Base-building

Players have a nomadic lifestyle in Pokémon, venturing across the land on fabulous adventures, and while you can do the same in Palworld, you’ll always have a place to call home that’s highly customizable and functional.

Not only will your base provide you with a safe place to sleep, but you can also use your new home to craft, farm, breed, and run a factory. For these tasks, you can recruit the help of your Pals to autonomously perform manual labor and keep things running smoothly.

Death

Pokémon has a strange relationship with death, which exists in the universe with graveyards and ghosts, alongside some harrowing Pokédex entries, but the topic itself is mostly avoided. When you defeat rival Pokémon, they faint and can always recover.

There’s no such safety in Palworld for the poor Pals you fight in the wild, as hitting them with enough damage leaves them dead. If you want to, you can push their bodies around like a ball and nobody will judge you—though I can’t guarantee the last part.

Battles

Ready to fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pokémon‘s turn-based battle approach is certainly not replicated in Palworld, which provides open conflict where you’ll take fire from all angles if you aren’t prepared, and can quickly become overrun.

You can balance things out by calling on your Pals to inflict damage of their own, with some having the ability to join you in battle even if you aren’t actively using them, while you can also quickly change tactics by swapping out a crossbow for a grenade whenever you please.

Multiplayer

Your adventure in Palworld doesn’t have to be a lonely one, as you can join your friends to explore together in four-player co-op, and you can also play on a dedicated server that holds up to 32 players.

Multiplayer is massively underused in the Pokémon franchise, but there are no such problems for Palworld, with the developer also intending to implement PvP mechanics in the future as part of a planned update.