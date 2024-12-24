Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Player with tamed Faleris Aqua in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Palworld

How to land a Sphere Critical in Palworld

It's not quite a curveball, but it can increase your chances of catching a Pal like one.
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
|

Published: Dec 24, 2024 03:25 pm

Palworld’s Feybreak update dropped Dec. 23, bringing a slew of new feature to the creature-catching game. But there’s one recent mechanic that has thrown players a curveball, and that’s Sphere Criticals.

Recommended Videos

Okay, it may not be a curveball like in Pokémon Go, but these special throws can make a big difference when you’re trying to catch a new Pal species—especially one that’s refusing to stay in its Pal Sphere. Sphere Criticals increase your chances of catching a Pal in Palworld, but to pull one off, you have to throw a Sphere at the correct body part of whatever creature you’re trying to catch. Unfortunately for players, the game doesn’t exactly tell you which part that it; you’ll just have to figure it out on your own through trial and error.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sphere Criticals and how to throw one in Palworld.

Table of contents

Palworld Sphere Critical hits, explained

A screenshot from Palworld that shows readers a circle on the screen indicating a 64-percent chance to catch a creature, plus 10 percent for a Sphere Critical
Sphere Criticals can make a big difference when catching new Pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sphere Criticals can increase your catch chance by a couple percentage points, to upwards of 10 percent, as shown in the image above. To land a Sphere Critical in Palworld, the Pal Sphere must hit the creature’s weak spot, which varies from species to species. For most creatures, this is their head. But for others, it can be their crests or other body parts. In my experience, I’ve had the most luck landing a Sphere Critical when I’m directly facing the Pal—not standing behind it.

It may take a couple of attempts to pull off your first Sphere Critical. But once you get the hang of it, it becomes fairly easy to replicate on future throws. We recommend mastering this skill, because it will make catching higher level foes like Silvegis much easier.

Other ways to increase your catching chances in Palworld

Of course, you’ll need to lower a Pal’s health if you want a fair shot at catching it. But if you’ve weakened your foe significantly and the Sphere Criticals just aren’t getting the job done, you’re in luck; there are additional ways to increase your odds at catching high-level monsters in Palworld.

Use higher level Pal Spheres

The first and most straightforward way to up your catching rate is by choosing a higher level Pal Sphere. In many cases, if you try to throw a basic Pal Sphere at a Pal above level 15, the orb will simply bounce off the creature with no effect. The game will inform you to switch to a higher level Sphere. The highest levels of Pal Spheres are Ultimate and Exotic Spheres, the latter of which was also added in the Feybreak update.

Here are all the Pal Sphere levels, in order of weakest to strongest:

  • Pal Sphere
  • Mega Sphere
  • Giga Sphere
  • Hyper Sphere
  • Ultra Sphere
  • Legendary Sphere
  • Ultimate Sphere
  • Exotic Sphere

To get a higher level Sphere, you’ll need to unlock the ability to craft it in the Technology tree, then use one of the Sphere Assembly Lines to build it.

Collect Lifmunk Effigies

The second way of increasing you catching chance is to collect Lifmunk Effigies and offer them to a Statue of Power. There are, quite literally, hundreds of these little green statues around the map, and with each increase to your Capture Power comes the need for more and more of the effigies.

Hopefully, when you combine all of these elements into one, you’ll have a much easier time catching those elusive Pals.

Sphere Criticals aren’t the only new mechanic introduced in Palworld’s Feybreak patch. We also got a new Expedition system that allows your Pals to go on Cave Raids of their own, a ton of new species that can be found on Feybreak’s island, and additional resources like Dark Fragment and Chromite.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
Managing Editor
Managing Editor. In 2018, Rachel graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric and Writing and first entered the esports industry in the same year. Her favorite games include indies, deckbuilders, and the entire Mass Effect franchise. Need any calibrations?
twitter