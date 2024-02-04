All Lifmunk Effigy locations in Palworld

Palworld incentivizes you to explore its whole map by peppering collectibles throughout its environments. Among them are the many Lifmunk Effigies you’ll spot around every corner.

Depending on the collectibles you’re chasing, Palworld rewards you differently. Lifmunk Effigies serve a specific purpose: making your character and Pals stronger. The problem is, there are over 400 of these glowing green statues just in the early access version of Palworld—so you have your work cut out for you if you want to find them all.

How many Lifmunk Effigy are there and how do you get them all in Palworld?

These statues are like weeds—they’re everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of all the collectibles in Palworld, Lifmunk Effigies are among the most plentiful. In total, players have discovered more than 429 Lifmunk Effigy statues across the entire Palworld map. This means you’ll probably spot some you haven’t collected every time you explore a new part of the world, though the exact number will likely change over time.

When you see a Lifmunk Effigy, you simply need to get close to the statue’s base and interact with it when prompted. This lets you pick it up and add it to your stockpile, which you can use later to improve your character and Pals.

How many Lifmunk Effigy are in each Palworld biome?

Because there are so many Lifmunk Effigies in each of Palworld’s biomes, and that number is growing as more are discovered, we’re using the most complete database of Lifmunk Effigy locations compiled by Map Genie’s Palworld files to show you an overview.

Every known Lifmunk Effigy on the Palworld map. Screenshot via Map Genie

Let’s split them up into each of the distinct regions on Palworld’s map so you can keep track of them a bit better.

Biome Lifmunk Effigy: Out of 429 Forest 293 Volcano 68 Snow 44 Desert 24

It might seem disproportionate to have 293 Effigy in the Forest biome, but that’s just a generalized term encompassing almost the entirety of the middle portion of the map that doesn’t have a distinct classification.

The Forest spans from the starting area to the Sea Breeze Archipelago, Mossanda Forest, Mount Floppie Summit, and all of the smaller surrounding islands that aren’t Tundras, Deserts, or the Volcano. But the question remains, how will you use all of these Lifmunk Effigies once you have them?

What do Lifmunk Effigies do in Palworld?

Lifmunk Effigies are all over the map, but you need to take your collected prizes to one specific building to unlock their true power—a Statue of Power.

Boosting my capturing power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Statues of Power spread across the Palworld map, mostly in ruins or churches. You can also build one in your base once you reach level six. Using one of the statues lets you exchange your Lifmunk Effigies to increase your Capture Rate when tossing Pal Spheres at Pals.

Is collecting Lifmunk Effigies worth it in Palworld?

Since there are hundreds of Lifmunk Effigies in Palworld, picking up a few along the way is well worth your time so you can use them at a Statue of Power to increase your Capture Rate a little bit.

But, on-and-off testing for these improved capture rates has shown mixed results that might indicate Pocketpair’s coding for the boosted odds isn’t working as intended. And, since you can craft more powerful Pal Spheres as you progress through the game anyway, it probably isn’t worth your time going out to grind Lifmunk Effigies unless you’re a completionist or can’t help but grab them if you see them during your journey.